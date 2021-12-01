ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants bring back left-hander Alex Wood on two-year contract

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood is staying with the San Francisco Giants, reaching agreement Wednesday on...

localnews8.com

giants365.com

DeSclafani, Giants reach agreement on $36M, 3-year contract

Anthony DeSclafani has reached agreement on a $36 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani has reached agreement on a $36 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. DeSclafani emerged as a key member of manager Gabe Kapler's rotation during the NL West champion Giants' record-setting 107-win season, going a career-best 13-7 with 152 strikeouts and a 3.17 ERA over 31 starts.
MLB
giants365.com

Anthony DeSclafani returns to San Francisco Giants on 3-year, $36M contract

The San Francisco Giants re-signed veteran right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year, $36 million contract Monday, the team announced. DeSclafani turned in the best season of his MLB career in 2021 after signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Giants in December 2020. He posted a 13-7 record and 3.17 ERA over 167 2/3 innings during his first season in San Francisco.
MLB
fangraphs.com

In One Day, Giants Bring Back Two Key Starting Pitchers

Even coming off of a 107-win season and the NL West title, the Giants found themselves in a rather difficult position entering this offseason. A starting rotation worth a combined 16.5 WAR last season — good for fifth highest in the majors — found itself at risk of losing four mainstays who combined for 610.2 of the 831.1 innings that it logged last season: Kevin Gausman (192 IP), Anthony DeSclafani (167.2), Alex Wood (138.2), and Johnny Cueto (114.2). On Monday, the team brought two of those hurlers back into the fold, striking a three-year, $36 million agreement with DeScalafani and a two-year contract worth more than $10 million annually with Wood. Within one hour, the Giants brought back 40% of their 2021 starting rotation and solidified a potential weak point.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants nearing deal with Alex Wood

The Giants are closing in on an agreement with free-agent southpaw Alex Wood, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). The sides are discussing a two-year deal that would pay the ACES client more than $10 million annually, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN (on Twitter). Should a deal come to fruition, Wood would join 2021 rotation mate Anthony DeSclafani in returning to San Francisco. The Giants announced a three-year pact with DeSclafani just minutes before news of Wood’s near-agreement with the club broke.
MLB
Idaho8.com

AP source: RHP Alex Cobb closes in on contract with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Alex Cobb is close to finalizing an agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Cobb still must pass a physical to complete the deal. A 34-year-old free agent, Cobb would give the reigning NL West champions a key veteran near the front of the rotation after the departure of All-Star righty Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays on a $110 million, five-year contract. Cobb went 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA over 18 starts and 93 1/3 innings for the Angels this year.
MLB
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Giants release OF Alex Dickerson

The San Francisco Giants released outfielder Alex Dickerson on Friday. He spent parts of the three seasons with the team. He was previously designated for assignment by the team. The Giants made the move in order to make room for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani signed a three-year contract with the...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants reach one-year contracts with Brebbia, García, Slater

Right-hander John Brebbia, left-hander Jarlin García and outfielder Austin Slater reached agreements on one-year contracts with the San Francisco Giants for next year to avoid arbitration Tuesday. Brebbia is set to earn $837,500, García will make $1,725,000 and Slater $1.85 million. Brebbia went 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA over 18 appearances.
MLB
SFGate

San Francisco Giants sign Alex Cobb to two-year deal. Could a looming pitch clock be an issue?

Alex Cobb is set to return to the mound sporting black and orange once again after the Giants signed the veteran pitcher to a two-year, $20 million contract Tuesday. The right-hander, who spent time with the similarly sartorial Baltimore Orioles from 2018 to 2020, followed by a brief stint with the Angels, is the second new starting pitcher that San Francisco has signed this offseason, with the other being Anthony DeSclafani.
MLB
knbr.com

Giants finalize Alex Wood re-signing

Alex Wood and the Giants officially agreed to a contract that will keep the left-handed starter in San Francisco for the next two seasons. Wood, 30, will make $12.5 million in both 2022 and 2023. The two-year, $25 million deal also holds up to $2.5 million in performance bonuses. The...
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Pitcher Alex Wood Signs Two-Year, $25M Deal to Return to Giants

Wood returns to Giants, filling key starting rotation hole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Like Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood came to San Francisco last season to rebuild his value. Like DeSclafani, he found that the next big deal was ultimately with the team he knew best. A week after...
MLB
FanSided

Alex Wood goes to bat for San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds may be one of the more controversial players on the Hall of Fame ballot. The San Francisco Giants slugger is in his final year of eligibility, facing a now or never moment with the writers. Even now, it is questionable as to whether or not Bonds will be inducted or if he will need to go through the Veteran’s Committee.
MLB
Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB

Comments / 0

