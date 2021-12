Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with their 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao. Karim Benzema struck the winner on the night. Ancelotti said, “We played against a good team who play with great intensity, they hadn't lost away from home so far and had had two days more rest than us. We did well in the first half. In the second half we misplaced more passes and had to endure a difficult 15 or 20 minutes. But we're capable of digging deep when we can't play the football we would like to.

UEFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO