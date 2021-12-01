ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mora cleared of UCLA charges just prior to taking over at UConn

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 5 days ago

News item: The University of Connecticut hired Jim Mora as its new football coach nine days after Mora was dismissed from the final of three student welfare-related lawsuits filed against him at UCLA, one of which was tethered to a former UCLA lineman’s alleged suicide attempt.

The lawsuits against three different defendants were dismissed Sept. 28, 29 and Nov. 2 of this year, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents say the overall lawsuits are ongoing but name the Regents of the University of California as the sole remaining defendants with negligence as the sole remaining action.

It raises the questions:

What did UConn know about the lawsuits? And when?

Did the allegations raise any concerns?

Are there safeguards in place at UConn to prevent such behavior here?

Is the timing of Mora’s courtship and hiring — nine days after the third and final dismissal — coincidental, serendipitous or calculated?

UConn spokesperson Pat McKenna said Wednesday the university was aware of the lawsuits and was satisfied once Mora’s name was dropped from them. It is a reasonable answer, given that the issue has no smoking gun and offers plausible deniability.

In May 2019, three former UCLA football players sued the school for injuries they claim to have suffered while playing when Mora was head coach. Each player sought in excess of $15 million in damages for what the Los Angeles Times reported as “the way coaches and trainers allegedly mishandled their injuries.”

The lawsuits, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, named Mora, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, associate trainer Anthony Venute, the UCLA Regents and the NCAA. They alleged that offensive linemen John Lopez and Poasi Moala suffered traumatic head injuries that lingered and morphed into symptoms linked to chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Zach Bateman, a third former lineman, sued the same defendants over severe injuries to his feet that he claims were exacerbated because of negligent conduct. Bateman’s lawsuit alleged he was “discouraged from seeking medical attention for his injuries and compelled to return to play before receiving treatment or allowing his injuries to heal.”

The Times reported that Lopez’s lawsuit claimed he attempted suicide in the fall of 2016 by overdosing on a combination of over-the-counter and prescription medications. Lopez claimed that his injuries prevented him from finishing school and caused emotional pain, suffering and distress. Citing a “reckless disregard for (Lopez’s) health and safety,” the lawsuit also alleges that the football staff didn’t do enough to protect Lopez before and after he suffered his injuries.

Moala’s lawsuit alleged he suffered multiple concussions as well as other injuries that required two surgeries in 2017. The lawsuit claims that Moala’s injuries might have been avoided “if his coaches had taken his complaints of injury seriously rather than regularly ignoring or minimizing his complaints and ridiculing him in front of his teammates.”

The Times reported that as part of Mora’s “no excuses” culture, “Lopez was subjected to drills that were described as ‘unnecessarily brutal,’ requiring players to practice at full speed with no safeguards against helmet-to-helmet contact. Players were also expected to play through pain, according to the lawsuit.”

Attempts to reach Pamela Tahim Shakur, the attorney representing Bateman, Lopez and Moala, were unsuccessful. A spokesperson for the UCLA Office of Legal Affairs had no comment.

Again: It doesn’t benefit Ms. Shakur or UCLA to comment publicly. But perhaps the lawsuits explain why Mora, who turned 60 on Nov. 19, went jobless for such a while in the prime of his coaching career. He has NFL experience and a winning record at UCLA. Yet he went several years without a job until finally taking one nearly 3,000 miles from his home in Idaho for $1.5 million — a surely decent salary, but the equivalent of lunch money in the profession when compared to others with his resume and experience.

Did Mora go without a coaching job for years because the lawsuits, stemming from highly charged issue of student-athlete welfare, lingered?

It’s possible the lawsuits have no merit. It’s possible they do. But they sure inspire some serious questions about student-athlete welfare. Remember: UCLA remains on the hook for negligence. It’ll be fascinating to understand as this progresses exactly who was negligent and for what.

Mora’s early goodwill tour here has engendered support from fans and the football community. He may turn into a home run hire. But here’s hoping UConn has someone watching its new football coach.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Mora says UConn was the uphill job he wanted to take

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn athletic director David Benedict spent almost a week in Idaho visiting with Jim Mora and talking football and life, before deciding that he'd found the right man to become the Huskies' head coach. While many things about the former UCLA and NFL coach impressed...
NFL
footballscoop.com

Jim Mora piecing UConn staff together

Jim Mora is beginning to piece together his first staff at UConn. Nick Charlton will leave his post as Maine's head coach to coordinate UConn's offense, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported the hire. d. Charlton will also be UConn's associate head coach and quarterbacks...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

UConn football coaching staff: Jim Mora adds multiple assistants

New UConn head football coach Jim Mora added several pieces to his inaugural staff Sunday, the Huskies announced. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news. UConn confirmed that Mora added Louisiana Tech’s John Allen as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Middle Tennessee State’s Siriki Diabate as linebackers coach, Carolina Panthers offensive analyst E.J. Barthel as running backs coach and John Marinelli as tight ends coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Connecticut State
UC Daily Campus

Jim Mora is the right head coach for UConn

After a decade of disappointment for the University of Connecticut Huskies football team, it feels nice to have a glimmer of hope for the program’s future. That glimmer comes in the form of new head coach Jim Mora, who was introduced officially on Saturday prior to the Huskies’ game against Houston. Although he’s no Kevin Kelley, he is still the guy for the job and should make fans happy in the years to come.
NFL
The Day

UConn coach Mora takes in NFA-NL game

New London — The tour of the state being taken by incoming UConn football coach Jim Mora brought him to the nation's oldest high school football rivalry on Thanksgiving Day. Mora watched the first half of the 159th meeting between NFA and New London after watching Guilford and Hand play at the Surf Club in Madison on Wednesday night.
NEW LONDON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lopez
Person
Adrian Klemm
On3.com

Michigan assistant joining Jim Mora's UConn staff

Jim Mora is bringing in a coach from Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff to the North East. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Ryan Osborn is joining Mora’s staff at UConn. “Sources: UConn expected to hire Ryan Osborn from Michigan as defensive line coach and Dalton Hilliard from Arkansas State as...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedailyhoosier.com

Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal

Four year Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal after a roller coaster career in Bloomington. Penix confirmed the news in a Monday Instagram post. “I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote. “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University. I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Head Injuries#American Football#Uconn#The Los Angeles Times#The Ucla Regents
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Coach to Minnesota

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s now official. West Virginia offensive analyst Kirk Ciarrocca has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at Minnesota, West Virginia’s opponent in the bowl game. The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6) will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to play the 8-4 Minnesota Gophers on December 28th in...
MINNESOTA STATE
On3.com

Alabama running back leaves SEC Championship with injury

The thinnest position group on the Alabama football team may have just gotten thinner. Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders left Saturday’s SEC Championship against Georgia late in the fourth quarter after a 14-yard run. He seemed to take a hit to the helmet, and he subsequently hit his head on the ground.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Some top 2022 recruits will find Alabama Football door shut

As doors open for recruits in December, they also close. That is particularly true with the Alabama Football recruiting process for 2022. The issue will be the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have room for all the top players wanting to play football in Tuscaloosa. For the Alabama program, that is one of the prices for success.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
247Sports

Shorthanded UCLA Gets the Win Over Virginia

Despite only having a seven-woman rotation, having six players injured, and having a wing play point guard when she has never played it before, on Sundayt the UCLA women's basketball team found a way to defeat the visiting Virginia Cavaliers, 69-57. The Bruins had an impressive offseason full of transfer...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lansing State Journal

Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State basketball's 64-60 win over UConn at Battle 4 Atlantis

1. MSU was in big trouble against UConn. Then showed us something. For the first time this season, we saw Michigan State go up against a more athletic opponent, one with length and shooters and a big man better than the Spartans’ own. And when Connecticut found its legs Thursday, MSU looked like it was in big trouble. For quite a while, other than Gabe Brown, the Spartans didn’t have much of a response. Even Brown disappeared...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
419
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy