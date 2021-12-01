Score Your Tickets To See Morgan Wallen

Just three weeks after the release of Macon, Jason Aldean has dropped "Whiskey Me Away," the first track off Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia double album. Written by country top-seller Morgan Wallen alongside Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde and Drive Williams, Aldean’s new song recounts an unexpected budding romance after the protagonist makes a happenstance turn into a "long-lost highway town." He and his new love interest end up getting boozed up, but enjoying every fleeting moment they have together.
