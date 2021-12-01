ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Score Your Tickets To See Morgan Wallen

country1025.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Morgan Wallen is coming to the Xfinity Center! He will...

country1025.com

995qyk.com

99.5 QYK Has Your Tickets To See Kane Brown

QYK is excited to announce that Kane Brown will taking the Blessed & Free Tour w/ special guests Jordan Davis and Restless Road to the Amway Center in Orlando on December 3rd, 2021. We want to send you to the show!. How To Enter: Listen To Win. Dates Of Contest:...
ORLANDO, FL
Lake Geneva Regional News

2022 Country Thunder lineup announced, includes Morgan Wallen

TWIN LAKES — Country Thunder doesn't roll back into town until next July, but over 14 artists have already signed on to be part of it. Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Chris Young were among those mentioned in the lineup for next year's country music festival. Country Thunder 2022...
TWIN LAKES, WI
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen’s Live Shows Are Selling Like Wildfire

Following the announcement that he has additional dates for his 2022 The Dangerous Tour, it’s been revealed tickets for Morgan Wallen’s upcoming show are selling like wildfire. According to Pollstar, the average number of tickets sold for Morgan Wallet is currently 27,649 for two shows with an average gross of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
AL.com

Morgan Wallen to play July 4 weekend shows in Orange Beach

Tickets go on sale Friday for a Morgan Wallen July 4 weekend two-night stand at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The shows weren’t announced earlier this month when Wallen unveiled a 46-city “Dangerous” tour running from February through September. They were announced Monday by The Wharf. The shows fall about...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
country1025.com

Win Tickets To See Keith Urban

Keith Urban is coming to the Xfinity Center with Ingrid Andress on July 22, 2022, and we want to hook you up with free tickets!. But first, how well do you know Keith Urban’s lyrics? Take the quiz below and you could win a pair of tickets to see him this summer!
MUSIC
country1025.com

Win Tickets To Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina is coming to Boston on the Top Of The World Tour! She will be playing at the Paradise Rock Club on March 2nd. Lauren will be joined by special guest, Spencer Crandall. Enter below to win your way in!. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11:00AM at LiveNation.com.
CELEBRITIES
newyorkupstate.com

Morgan Wallen’s 3 Upstate NY concerts nearly sold out: Here are the cheapest tickets you can get

Morgan Wallen has three Upstate New York concerts scheduled in 2022, and they’re all nearly sold out. The country singer will perform at the Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo on June 25, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on July 7, and the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on July 8. Special guest Hardy will open each show as part of Wallen’s The Dangerous Tour.
SYRACUSE, NY
country1025.com

These Russell Dickerson Tickets Can Be YOURS!

Russell Dickerson is coming to the House of Blues in Boston, MA, on January 27th! Russell is joined by special guest, Breland. Every little thing about this show will be fun, so you’re going to want to be there! Enter below to win your FREE tickets!. Tickets are on sale...
BOSTON, MA
hhsbanner.com

Morgan Wallen Banned From Attending the AMAs

Morgan Wallen, a well-renowned country singer, has been banned from the 2021 American Music Awards despite being a double-nominee. The nominations for the AMAs were revealed the morning of October 28th, excluding the controversial singer from accepting any awards and attending the show, which will take place in Los Angeles. The list revealed that Wallen was nominated into the “Favorite Male Country Artist” and “Favorite Country Album” categories, with an asterisk next to his name.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Year in Charts 2021: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Is the Top Billboard 200 Album

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album is 2021’s year-end No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The set was released in January, debuted atop the weekly Billboard 200 chart dated Jan. 23, and spent 10 weeks atop the list in 2021. That’s the most weeks at No. 1 among all albums since Drake’s Views racked up 13 weeks on top in 2016.
ENTERTAINMENT
101.5 KNUE

Jason Aldean Unveils ‘Whiskey Me Away,’ Co-Written by Morgan Wallen [Listen]

Just three weeks after the release of Macon, Jason Aldean has dropped "Whiskey Me Away," the first track off Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia double album. Written by country top-seller Morgan Wallen alongside Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde and Drive Williams, Aldean’s new song recounts an unexpected budding romance after the protagonist makes a happenstance turn into a "long-lost highway town." He and his new love interest end up getting boozed up, but enjoying every fleeting moment they have together.
CELEBRITIES

