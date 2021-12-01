ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat center Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery, will miss weeks

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is likely out until at least mid-January.

It’s the first major injury of Adebayo’s five pro seasons. He is averaging a career-best 18.7 points for Miami this season, along with 10.2 rebounds per game.

Adebayo, an Olympic gold medalist this summer, was injured in Monday’s loss to Denver. He underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the full scope of the injury, and it was determined that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament.

He shrugged off the injury after the game, insisting it was nothing.

“I’m all right,” he said.

Turns out, he was anything but.

The timetable for his return isn’t expected to be finalized until after surgery, which is scheduled for Sunday. The initial prognosis from the team calls for him to miss around six weeks.

Such a timeframe would have Adebayo — who already was playing through a bone bruise in his knee — missing somewhere between 20 and 25 games.

“Bam is one of the most dynamic, unique players in the league,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “There’s not going to be one solution for that. It’s going to take some unique solutions and some thought and we’ll figure it out. There’s going to be some things we have to do differently. There’s no way that we can make it look the same. He’s an absolute hybrid on both ends of the court, one of the most unique players in the entire association.”

Adebayo’s thumb injury is a huge blow for Miami, which already is dealing with a depleted frontcourt because of Markieff Morris’ neck injury. Wednesday’s game against Cleveland will be the 12th that Morris misses since he was injured in a dustup with Nikola Jokic in Denver last month, and there remains no timetable for his return.

Dewayne Dedmon is the only other big man on the Miami roster who has logged considerable minutes at center this season. The Heat have others who can play the spot, including 41-year-old Udonis Haslem and power forward P.J. Tucker, who is only 6-foot-5.

Adebayo was one of three players who started all six games for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, where the Americans won gold. He led the team in rebounds, averaging 5.7 per game, plus averaged 6.3 points on 57% shooting at the Games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (illness) added to Heat injury report Tuesday

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (illness) is now questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adebayo missed Monday's practice due to a non-COVID illness, but he wasn't included on the initial injury report. The Heat and Pistons tipoff at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday and Adebayo may wind up being a game-time call. Dewayne Dedmon would likely draw the start at center if Adebayo is unavailable.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Markieff Morris
The Spun

Heat Announce Significant Bam Adebayo Injury News

The Miami Heat have announced some concerning injury news for star big-man Bam Adebayo. On Wednesday, the team revealed that Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets and will under go surgery this weekend. A timetable for his return...
NBA
Sporting News

With Bam Adebayo sidelined, Heat defence faces a tough road ahead

Midway through Wednesday, the Heat announced that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb. As per the release, it was an injury the big man suffered in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reports suggested that the timetable for the Heat's All-Star is somewhere between...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
atlantanews.net

Heat will try to win at Indiana without Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are set to visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in a battle between two slumping teams. Indiana has lost three straight games, including at home on Wednesday night, 114-111, to the Atlanta Hawks. Friday's contest will be the second of a six-game homestand for the Pacers,...
NBA
nationofblue.com

Bam Adebayo to miss significant time following thumb injury

Bam Adebayo is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game against Denver. Adebayo will undergo surgery to correct the injury this weekend. Here is the official report from the Miami Heat:
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Dealing With Adversity for First Time in NBA Career

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has never dealt with a serious injury. After Wednesday's loss to the Clevelander, Adebayo spoke for the first time about his upcoming thumb surgery. He is expected to miss four to six weeks. “It was rough," Adebayo said. "This is my first major injury in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy