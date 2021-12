The goal of net-zero carbon by 2050 is almost certain to be drastically curtailed by its costs and lack of feasibility. The International Renewable Energy Agency, an intergovernmental body, estimates that the world needs to invest $115 trillion in clean technologies such as solar and wind power and electric vehicles to limit global warming since 1900 to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the goal of the 2015 Paris climate agreement that was signed by 195 countries.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO