2021-22 FHS Yearbook – Final Sale

seattleschools.org
 5 days ago

The last opportunity to purchase a 2021 yearbook is now through December 10thor...

franklinhs.seattleschools.org

seattleschools.org

Beaver Gear Pop Up Store

Come shop for all your Beaver Gear clothing and accessories at the Winter Pop Up Store Dec 15 & 16 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm located near the Ballard HS Library Entrance under the orange tent!. We are excited to offer a new 1/4 zip grey fleece shirt with an embroidered...
BEAVER, WA
Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 22, 2021

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities. ______________________________________________________________________
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fortcalhounschools.org

Dance Camp 2021-22

Dance Camp is coming up on January 8th, 2022 but the deadline to register is December 2nd, 2021. See this link or the information below for more information and to register. Contact Miranda Weingaertner for more information at mweingaertner@ftcpioneers.org.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

FHS Craft Fair is big success

The Fairhaven High School PTO organized The Blue Devil Craft and Vendor Fair at FHS on 11/20, with 87 vendor tables spilling out from the gym through the halls, upstairs and downstairs, in the Performing Arts Center, and stretching from main lobby to back lobby. Proceeds will benefit the class of 2022.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WestfairOnline

The Business Journals November 22, 2021

seattleschools.org

First Friday Fun! – December 3rd

Join the PTA and friends at the front of Whittier every First Friday of the month for some fun! A chance to connect with new and old faces, be festive with some music, and a special Wildcat guest appearance. Please note: Masks are required.
seattleschools.org

Join Us for Unity Night 2021

Unity Night is coming up soon! Our theme this year is “Many Stories: One Community.” Please be sure to join us online on December 8th at 6 PM to share some joyful connection while celebrating what makes every Genesee student and family unique and welcome. This very special evening will feature live student performances and art, plus a welcoming space to connect with other Genesee Hill families. The potluck dinner has even gone virtual with recipes to enjoy from our online Community Cookbook! The popular Unity Night Virtual Reading Room will be back as well! Join the event here.
seattleschools.org

Student Directed 1 Act Showcase

DMV Tyrant – Directed by Isaiah Banks. Her backyard – Directed by Uriah Turner and Riya Affrim. Ages 18+ must have proof of vaccination. All viewers must take a health survey and masks are required at all times.
CBS Boston

‘An Influx Of People’: Stores In Boston’s Seaport Experiencing Boon In Holiday Sales

BOSTON (CBS) — People are visiting Boston from afar, nearby, and down the street to see the huge Christmas tree decked out in lights. They’re also checking out the open-air holiday market at the Seaport Common. “I’m from Columbus, Ohio just visiting, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Theresa Flores said. The holiday lights not only bring more people to the Seaport District but more customers through the doors of local businesses. Alison O’Brian, owner of the clothing store Injeanius, said she didn’t have many customers throughout the holiday season last year, but now that isn’t the case. “I’ve never seen this many people in the Seaport,” O’Brian said. “There has been an influx of people here. Even if someone’s not buying, they’re getting exposed to the business and they’ll know to come back and see us.” Other stores in the market also welcome the return of in-person holiday shoppers. “It’s been our first holiday season, so it’s been a great go around,” Juice Apparel employee Rahul Mamtora said. “A lot of people stopping by getting Christmas gifts for their families.”
BOSTON, MA
WJTV 12

Best high-end gifts for your mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your mother-in-law is best?  Despite what some stand-up comedians say, a mother-in-law is a treasured family member who deserves love and attention. They can serve as a surrogate parent when your immediate family is unavailable, help raise your children as a […]
