Keanu Reeves Reveals Big Change Filming Matrix Resurrections - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Resurrections movie might look a bit different to longtime Matrix fans, according to Keanu Reeves. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves compared the upcoming Matrix movie to the original Matrix trilogy and how there was very little rehearsal involved. While speaking on director Lana Wachowski's approach on...

