Keanu Reeves Reveals Big Change Filming Matrix Resurrections - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Jared Leto weighs in on the #ReleaseTheAyerCut campaign for the much-maligned Suicide Squad movie. Guess what, he's a fan! The film's director, David Ayer, tweeted a response to Leto's comment, saying it would be the perfect project for a streaming platform (hint hint, HBO Max). Zack Snyder's Justice League was a success for the streamer, albeit an expensive one, so Ayer obviously wants a do-over with his film. In other film news, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said they're not done yet with the Star Wars sequel trilogy characters (e.g. Rey, Poe, Finn, etc). Although that series of movies made Lucasfilm (and Disney) a ton of money, they were generally not as well-received, and the final film, The Rise of Skywalker, shorted a few of the characters the series had been building up (ahem, Rose). Maybe we'll see them again in a Disney+ series or something. And finally, if you really liked Netflix's Arcane like we did, you're in luck: season two is a go!

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO