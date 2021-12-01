La Crosse doctor facing sexual assault charges enters not guilty plea
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse pediatrician charged with child sexual assault has pleads not guilty.
Dr. Joseph Poterucha, who is free on bond on the charges , appeared for the virtual hearing Wednesday.
Poterucha will return to court in April.
If convicted of all three charges, he faces more than 100 years behind bars.
