BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders looking for a festive way to spend the holiday season don’t have to go far: Baltimore’s Christmas Village is considered one of the nation’s best Christmas markets. That’s according to a list compiled by Time Out magazine of the 10 best Christmas markets in the U.S. The list was based on outdoor markets where holiday shoppers can enjoy live music and snack on some grub while stocking up on gifts. Not surprisingly, Christmas Village–located at 501 Light St. in the city’s Inner Harbor–made the list. Here’s what the author had to say: “Baltimore’s Inner Harbor comes alive with holiday...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO