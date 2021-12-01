HHS Seeks Public Comments to Advance Equity and Reduce Disparities in Organ Transplantation, Improve Life-Saving Donations, and Dialysis Facility Quality of Care
This effort builds upon the recent Organ Procurement Organizations’ Conditions for Coverage (CfCs) final rule to help thousands of patients on waitlists. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Request for Information (RFI) to solicit stakeholder and public feedback...www.orlandomedicalnews.com
