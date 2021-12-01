HHS Seeks Public Comments to Advance Equity and Reduce Disparities in Organ Transplantation, Improve Life-Saving Donations, and Dialysis Facility Quality of Care

The use of robotics is well-known in certain sectors. From the industrial applications of robotics to the use of an exoskeleton suit in the supply chain, technology use is alive and well. While it's common to see exoskeleton suits used to help people lift boxes easily, it's not as common in healthcare settings. The idea of using robotics and technology to care for people is slowly being adopted. People want to be cared for by people, but some of this work is labor intensive and can cause injury in the care providers. By adopting certain technologies in healthcare, you can improve the quality of life of not only aging adults, but for the people who help them.

ENGINEERING ・ 11 DAYS AGO