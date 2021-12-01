Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Green Snake’ on Netflix, the Far-Too-Action-Packed Second Part of a Chinese Animated Fantasy Saga

Since Tham Luang was such big international news, its aftermath has been marked by squabbles over who gets to tell the story. For example, Netflix has secured the rights from the perspective of the boys themselves. The Rescue, meanwhile, is a production of National Geographic, which secured the divers’ rights, and as such, the doc focuses its narrative on their perspective. We meet Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, both British, both expert cave divers, and both of them dedicated to extracting the children safely. But they have to find them first, and The Rescue features a mix of re-created dives into the water-filled, claustrophobic depths of the cave system as well as footage from cameras Stanton and Volanthen carried with them. Outside, the rains continue to fall, and massive pumps attempt to divert as much water as possible from entering the cave. Locals pray, and parents wail for their lost boys. A revered monk arrives to offer his blessing and spiritual insight. And an enormous throng of media train their cameras and microphones on every move the rescuers make.

