Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Green Snake’ on Netflix, the Far-Too-Action-Packed Second Part of a Chinese Animated Fantasy Saga

By John Serba
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis effing hellhole place is called Asuraville, and Verta gets the guided tour thanks to a woman named Sister Sun (Qiu Qiu) as they tear ass through the city, avoiding antagonists known as Ox-heads and Horse-faces, which I wish I was making up, but I’m not. The Ox-heads and Horse-faces ride...

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop: All the Anime Homages in the Live-Action Series

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop series may look a lot like the original anime, but just how closely does it follow the source material? Let's take a deep dive into the live-action series and explore the key scenes, moments, fights, music and individual shots that draw inspiration directly from the anime. Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell as Vicious. The 10-episode first season is currently available to stream on Netflix.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ on Netflix, Where Maggie Smith Tells a New Version of Santa’s Origin

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The structure is right out of The Princess Bride and the subject matter is in line with Netflix’s animated Santa origin movie Klaus. Really, the film has way more in common with a few classic, young adult fantasy films created to both delight and disturb kids: The Witches and The NeverEnding Story. Or maybe it’ll remind you of Santa Claus: The Movie, which is both a Santa origin and a creepy 1980s kids movie.
Netflix partners with WIT Studio to support anime art

Netflix continues to invest in anime and this time announces the alliance with WIT Studio to collaborate in the launch of the WIT Animator Academy, a six-month training program for animators by the Japanese Animation Studio and Animation Center Sasayuri. Starting next April, Netflix will support this initiative by offering advice for the curriculum developed by Sasayuri.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Cowboy Bebop'

“Cowboy Bebop” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. A live action adaptation of a 1998 Japanese anime series, “Cowboy Bebop” follows a group of bounty hunters traveling across the solar system on a spaceship in the future. The show, which premiered on Nov. 19, stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine and Alex Hassell.
‘Undone’ Is a Stunning, Time-Bending TV Magic Trick

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Undone’: Amazon Prime Video It seems like one of the biggest hurdles in telling a story that plays with time and space isn’t the nightmare of logistics or coming up with the specific rules that make your version of a story work. It’s pinpointing the tiny details and phrases that take on some profound, mystical meaning when they get repeated over and over again. In “Undone,” one of those things is a set of keys. Tossed on a table, disappeared, grabbed from sight and reappearing again....
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’ on Netflix, The Story of One Man’s Quest To Conquer The World’s Greatest Peaks In Record Time

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: It’s a pretty straightforward mountaineering adventure documentary, which is no knock on it—it’s got shades of Jennifer Peedom’s Sherpa or Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s excellent Meru. A good portion of the screen time in 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible is dedicated...
Super Crooks Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on anime these days, and that means more content is coming for the fanbase. After debuting its live-action take on Cowboy Bebop last week, the holiday is here to ring in another premiere. At last, Super Crooks is streaming, and fans can watch the entire anime right now.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elves’ On Netflix, A Danish Scarefest About Violent Elves Disturbing A Family’s Christmas Vacation

A man in a truck (Rasmus Hammerich) stops them from going further, saying they’re on a private road, and what’s behind the fence is nothing they should concern themselves about. When the family gets to the cabin, Jose goes off into the woods and sees some weird things, as well as a barn filled with curious items. She goes back and tells the family, but her mother Charlotte (Lila Nobel) thinks she’s just being silly.
'A Boy Called Christmas' is streaming on Netflix

A boy and his loyal pet mouse take off on a journey to find some Christmas music. "A Boy Called Christmas" is streaming on Netflix now. Gino recently sat down with the voice behind the tiniest character in the movie.
Action-packed film of the popular Gintama anime franchise, Gintama THE VERY FINAL hits digital download on January 25 and BD+DVD Feb 8

Fans rejoice! The third and concluding action-packed film of the popular Gintama anime franchise, Gintama THE VERY FINAL will be released on digital download on January 25, 2022, and on Blu-ray + DVD combo pack on February 8, 2022 from Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory. Created by Hideaki Sorachi, the new feature film makes its North American home entertainment debut following a theatrical release late fall this year.
Shaman King Anime Season 1 Part 2 Heads to Netflix Next Week

Even more of the new Shaman King anime season 1 will appear soon, as Netflix confirmed the air date for part 2. The next block of episodes will appear on December 9, 2021. There’s also a new trailer to showcase it. However, the streaming service didn’t note how many episodes will be in this block.
Where Can I Watch ‘Glee’ Now That It’s Left Netflix?

That’s right. Unless you have the DVDs or digital copies, there’s no way to legally stream Glee. If you have a Spotify subscription, you could always put on the music from the series and close your eyes as you imagine Rachel (Lea Michelle) belting out a note or Kurt (Chris Colfer) struggling with his sexy face. But we all know that’s not the same thing. Wondering how you can watch this priceless Fox gem? Here’s everything we currently know.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Rescue’ on Disney+, A Riveting Doc About Saving The Thai Soccer Team Trapped In A Cave

Since Tham Luang was such big international news, its aftermath has been marked by squabbles over who gets to tell the story. For example, Netflix has secured the rights from the perspective of the boys themselves. The Rescue, meanwhile, is a production of National Geographic, which secured the divers’ rights, and as such, the doc focuses its narrative on their perspective. We meet Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, both British, both expert cave divers, and both of them dedicated to extracting the children safely. But they have to find them first, and The Rescue features a mix of re-created dives into the water-filled, claustrophobic depths of the cave system as well as footage from cameras Stanton and Volanthen carried with them. Outside, the rains continue to fall, and massive pumps attempt to divert as much water as possible from entering the cave. Locals pray, and parents wail for their lost boys. A revered monk arrives to offer his blessing and spiritual insight. And an enormous throng of media train their cameras and microphones on every move the rescuers make.
Capcom’s Live-Action Mega Man Could Potentially Stream On Netflix

A live-action movie adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man franchise has been on the cards since 2018. However, information surrounding the adaptation has been scarce. The trickle of information this time seems to confirm that the movie, which is being developed by Chernin Entertainment and will be directed by Henry Joost and Ariel ‘Rel’ Schulman, is likely going to be landing on Netflix.
When Will ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Premiere on Netflix?

So how can you watch the end of this mega hit? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch about Money Heist Season 5, Part 2, the final installment in this saga. It’s not exactly a new season. For Money Heist‘s fifth season, Netflix divided its remaining episodes into two parts. Part 1 premiered on September 3, and Part 2 will premiere three months later on Friday, December 3.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Power of the Dog’ on Netflix, a Tense Character Drama Marking the Mighty Return of Jane Campion

Jane Campion doesn’t make movies very often, and that’s why The Power of the Dog — now on Netflix — feels like a gift. The director of The Piano and In the Cut hasn’t made a movie since 2009’s Bright Star, although she did create and co-direct series Top of the Lake, the first season of which ranks among the best TV of the last decade. Now she adapts Thomas Savage’s 1967 American Western novel The Power of the Dog with an inspired cast, including Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and especially Benedict Cumberbatch, who may just give the best performance of his career yet.
