Wide receiver Curtis Samuel appears to be on track to play for Washington against the Seahawks on Monday night. Samuel is listed as questionable with the groin injury that has kept him out for all but two games this season, but head coach Ron Rivera indicated that the wideout is good to go. Rivera revealed that Samuel had core muscle surgery in July and that he was recently given an anti-inflammatory injection to help him get back to playing condition.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO