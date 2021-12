In terms of pedigree of pitchers available on the transaction market, you can’t get much higher than Max Scherzer. After another great season in 2021, Scherzer now sits at eight top-five finishes in Cy Young voting, having taken home the award three times. He’s at 65.8 career WAR according to FanGraphs, is an eight-time All-Star, and has been a key cog in a World Series winning team. He’s done pretty much all you can do in baseball. So, should the Yankees make a run at him and try to shore up their rotation for 2022?

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO