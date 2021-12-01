ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Shutdown Threat Looms As Congress Nears Deadline With No Deal

By Elizabeth Crisp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Congress is again careening dangerously close to a government shutdown, with federal funding set to run out at midnight on...

NBC News

Congress hatches novel plan to lift debt ceiling with only Democratic votes

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are hatching a complicated plan to lift the debt limit this month with only Democratic votes in the Senate, three sources told NBC News. The strategy, which remains fluid, is a product of negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., that would tie it to a non-controversial Medicare bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Senate revs up work on $2 trillion spending proposal

WASHINGTON - Senate Democrats are aiming to vote and approve a roughly $2 trillion package to overhaul the nation's health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws before Christmas, hoping to muscle through a jam-packed schedule to deliver the remaining piece of President Biden's economic agenda. Writing to lawmakers on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans go all-in against vaccine mandates

Every Senate Republican and nearly all House Republicans are unifying in opposition to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which requires large companies to ensure their staff is vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they undergo weekly testing. More than 200 House Republicans have co-sponsored a resolution to essentially block Mr Biden’s executive order, which has been tied up in the courts. The effort unites various wings of the Republican caucus after months of internecine feuds. Republicans have been particularly at each other’s throats since the Capitol insurrection, which led to 11 Republicans voting for former president Donald Trump’s impeachment, then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Government Shutdowns#Democratic#Republican#Gop#U S Senate
GovExec.com

Biden Signs Measure to Avoid Shutdown, But Debt Default Threat Still Looms

President Biden on Friday signed a 10-week stopgap spending bill, removing the immediate threat of a government shutdown. Agencies are not out of the woods yet, however, with a new deadline for an entirely separate issue potentially just weeks away. The Treasury Department is set to reach its borrowing limit as soon as Dec. 15, Secretary Janet Yellen recently warned lawmakers. With no clear plan to address the situation, a debt default—and its accompanying catastrophic impact on agencies and the U.S. economy—once again remains on the table.
U.S. POLITICS
13newsnow.com

Despite House vote, shutdown still looming

WASHINGTON — Funding for the federal government could run out at 12 a.m. on Saturday, but members of the U.S. House of Representatives made a move Thursday to prevent that from happening as well as a subsequent shutdown. The House voted to fund the government into February, but there is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
