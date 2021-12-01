ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Nation Host Lara Logan Blocks Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter Following Heavy Criticism

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan had compared infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who performed medical experiments at...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

GreenwichTime

Fox Nation Host Decides Hanukkah is the Right Time to Compare Dr. Fauci to a Nazi

Fox Nation host Lara Logan took to Fox News to compare Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor known as “the Angel of Death” Josef Mengele — on the second night of Hanukkah no less — in the wake of the news of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Discovered in South Africa, the variant appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines, health experts warn.
SCIENCE
HuffingtonPost

Tucker Carlson Makes Unhinged Comparison To Anthony Fauci

Fox News has a thing for using World War II villains to describe Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Watch the video below.) Tucker Carlson, the station’s blowhard prime-time star, called the infectious-disease expert “an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini” on Monday after Lara Logan compared Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Fox Biz Host Subtweets Lara Logan With Brutal Mengele Post

In a brutal thread, Fox Business anchor Liz Claman detailed Nazi Josef Mengele’s atrocities and said comparisons to him must stop. Claman’s history lesson came days after Fox Nation host Lara Logan shockingly suggested that pro-vaccine Dr. Anthony Fauci “represents” the diabolical doctor who performed sadistic experiments on Jews at Auschwitz. “Nazi Josef Mengele performed experiments on Jewish twins; personally killed 14 twins in one night by injecting their hearts w/chloroform,” Claman wrote. “Nazi Josef Mengele sewed two twins together, back to back, in a crude attempt to create conjoined twins.”
TV & VIDEOS
hofstra.edu

Lara Logan Stirs Controversy

Herbert School Dean Mark Lukasiewicz discussed the controversy surrounding Fox News commentator Lara Logan comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele. Read the story in The Washington Post.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
HuffingtonPost

People Can't Believe Fox Nation's Patriot Awards Ceremony Isn't A Parody

A supercut of Fox News personalities appearing at the Fox Nation streaming service’s Patriot Awards last week prompted many people on Twitter to ask the same question:. In the montage that The Recount shared on Twitter Tuesday, Pete Hegseth shows off his jacket lined with an American flag during a dig at “fawning reporters” and “kale-eating celebrities.” America is “simply the awesomest” and “if you don’t love it, you can always leave it,” the Fox News personality declares.
CELEBRITIES
INFORUM

Letter: Outrage equals ratings at Fox News

A Facebook friend claims that Fox News must be the truth since it is the most watched news network in America. But it is clear that Rupert (and his son, Lachlan) Murdoch preside over the country’s most toxic news organization with no consequences for its abuses. Rupert’s other son, James,...
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Jim Jordan’s Unhinged Nazis Comparison Summed Up In 1 Word On Twitter

Critics summed up Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest controversial claim with one word; projection. Jordan, appearing on conservative network Newsmax, suggested the “radical left” of 2021 poses a threat to the United States that is on a par with the “evils” of Nazi Germany, imperial Japan and slavery. “Every third...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Fox Business Host Targets Lara Logan Over Nazi Comparison: 'ENOUGH'

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman targeted Fox Nation’s Lara Logan on Sunday for likening Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, detailing some of the war criminal’s horrific actions during the Holocaust. The “Claman Countdown” host, who is Jewish, told followers she hated to ruin their day, but “facts...
ENTERTAINMENT
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Goldberg and Hayes quitting Fox News illustrates threat of polarization

Last week, Fox News’ Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resigned from the network following the release of Tucker Carlson’s special, “Patriot Purge,” which presents an alternate history of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Patriot Purge” portrays the violence perpetrated by the pro-Trump mob as a “false flag” that has led to the unjustified persecution of conservatives—a dishonest depiction that has metastasized in far-right-wing circles.
ENTERTAINMENT
Axios

Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 series

Two Fox News contributors announced Sunday that they've resigned from the network in the wake of host Tucker Carlson's special on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg had regularly appeared on Fox News since 2009. Their brand of conservatism has "fallen out of fashion" amid former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party, per the New York Times, which first reported on the resignations.
U.S. POLITICS
