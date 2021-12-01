Fox Nation Host Lara Logan Blocks Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter Following Heavy Criticism
Logan had compared infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who performed medical experiments at...www.newsweek.com
Logan had compared infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who performed medical experiments at...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1