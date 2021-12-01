Fox Nation Host Lara Logan Blocks Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter Following Heavy Criticism

Fox Nation host Lara Logan took to Fox News to compare Dr. Fauci to the Nazi doctor known as “the Angel of Death” Josef Mengele — on the second night of Hanukkah no less — in the wake of the news of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Discovered in South Africa, the variant appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines, health experts warn.

