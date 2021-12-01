ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona GOP Governor Hopeful Slams ASU Students as 'Thugs' Over Kyle Rittenhouse Protest

Four student organizations planned a protest Wednesday requesting Arizona State University prevent Kyle Rittenhouse from re-enrolling at the...

twisted Sista
5d ago

AZ is probably has the most gun owners, and they believe in the right to use them! Kyle was found innocent, and has a right to go to college.

thepurpleme
5d ago

So big on constitutional rights until somebody does something you don't like, then it's name calling. Wow! I know who NOT to vote for.

AZRonin 47
5d ago

Of course they protested...It was the Is student coalition for communism ,That led the charge. aka Antifa..And he was online for crying out loud! Actual felons are allowed to attend ASU ..but God forbid a kid without a record other than being a hero

