On Sunday, quarterback Deuce Hogan announced he was transferring from Iowa after two seasons with the program. He entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, though. "It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I will be transferring from the University of Iowa," he wrote. "Due to some unforeseen circumstances, I believe that it is in my best interest to explore new opportunities. I'm forever grateful for this chapter of my life and specifically grateful for my teammates.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO