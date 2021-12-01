Robbery suspect flees scene, rams Lynnwood police vehicle

Nashville shooting: Three people were killed and four were injured after gunfire erupted at a Nashville apartment. (Oleksandr Filon/iStock)

A driver hit a Lynnwood police officer’s patrol vehicle Tuesday after robbing an auto-parts store.

The suspect illegally entered the Pick N Pull on Highway 99 after it had closed for the day and stole several items.

The man dropped the stolen items he was carrying while being pursued by police but managed to get into a white pickup truck parked at a nearby business.

An officer attempted to prevent the suspect from leaving the scene but the suspect reversed his vehicle into the officer’s patrol car. He then pulled onto the sidewalk, crossed multiple lanes of traffic and sped off on northbound Highway 99.

Another officer who spotted the suspect’s vehicle activated his lights and sirens and talked to the driver in an attempt to get him to stop but was unsuccessful.

Following newly implemented state laws and department policy regarding pursuits, officers did not follow the suspect.

With the license plate number of the vehicle, police located the registered owner who said he loaned the truck to a family member.

A short time later, Washington State Patrol found the truck abandoned in a ditch off State Route 9 in Marysville.

Lynnwood police have not yet identified a suspect but he faces charges for criminal trespass, hit and run, obstructing a law enforcement officer and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

