Get 56 games by donating to this year's Jingle Jam

DIYX STRT JAM was unique in many ways. There was fire, a semi-legal motorbike winch, and free Man & Wolf beer. Pretty sure you don’t get that at XGames. One of the coolest things about this event was the variety of snowboarders in attendance. We had local kids, international street riders, and also a handful of Olympians! For the most part, the Olympians were day drinking and just hanging out, but a handful of them strapped in and showed that the kudos of riding at STRT JAM outweighed the risk of bringing shame on their countries due to Olympic injury. Fridge was one of them. On day two he also took on the role of Chief Liaison Officer, acting as a link between riders and media. The spot was hectic and riders were flying in all directions, with some winching up the rails while others were trying to ride down them, resulting in a couple of near misses. We needed a solution, otherwise there was a high chance that someone would actually die. Hero that he is, Fridge selflessly stepped in and helped bring the madness down to a safe-ish level. Once the motorbike fumes and beer haze had finally faded, we hit him up and fired a few questions his way.

