ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Get 56 games by donating to this year's Jingle Jam

By Graham Smith
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, streamers Yogscast host Jingle Jam, a charity livestream. This year's edition has just kicked off, and if you donate a minimum of £35/$47 you'll receive the Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection. It's a bundle of over 50 games including several indie greats, such as Wildermyth, Heaven's Vault, Northgard and...

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
yoursun.com

Jingle Jam planned for Dec. 4

Get ready to enjoy some Christmas spirit and fun at the 3rd Annual Jingle Jam at CoolToday Park on Saturday, Dec. 4. The day will start with the Tomahawk 5K race at 7:30 a.m. Registration is required. Go to raceroster.com/events/2021/47750/braves-tomahawk-5k to sign up. The course start at West Villages Pkwy. and continues along the roads near the park. Runners will loop around the warning track and see the finish line action on a 40’X80’ screen. The race benefits the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The overall winner will receive two free tickets to opening day of Spring Training 2022.
CELEBRATIONS
Volume One

Jam-Packed With Jingling Joy

You’re holding in your hands not only the jolliest issue of Volume One of all time, but also what can officially be called the biggest issue we’ve ever created: a whopping 132 pages! And it’s all dedicated to helping you discover the Best of the Holidays across the Chippewa Valley this season. We’re talking festive food and drinks, holiday concerts and events, local shopping opportunities, ways to support local nonprofits, and so much more. We’ve got so much damn cheer jammed into this issue that you’d think it shipped directly from the North Pole. In fact, the only thing we left out of the magazine was the little greeting card device that plays music when you open the pages (the licensing for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey was a killer). Enjoy!
CELEBRATIONS
dexerto.com

Twitch and Yogscast Jingle Jam 2021: Game bundle, how to watch, and charities

Twitch is partnering with the charity event Jingle Jam 2021, and supporters can get a bundle of games worth over $875 as a thank you. The Jingle Jam charity event has returned for 2021, supporting fourteen different charities at both national and international levels with a bundle of games for supporters at a huge discount.
CHARITIES
rockpapershotgun.com

The hale and healthy RPS Advent Calendar 2021

Ah, gentle friends! That time has come again, and we must celebrate the birth of many sweet video games across this (once again) extremely cursed year. We were lucky enough to feast upon so many pixely entertainments this year; such glorious toys to keep us occupied while other things went totally down the toilet. Yes, let's raise a glass together for The RPS Advent Calendar 2021!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Gaming#Cancer Research#Charity#Northgard#Unrailed#Lgbtq#The Epic Game Store
Eurogamer.net

Wildermyth, Heaven's Vault, Hyper Light Drifter and many more in Jingle Jam charity bundle

This year's big charity games bundle organised by the Yogscast Jingle Jam has gone live, offering 56 Steam games worth £650 to anyone who donates £35 or more. Eurogamer's essential-rated Widermyth, indie adventure Heaven's Vault, Viking strategy Northguard, and retro-inspired slasher Hyper Light Drifter are all part of the collection, alongside numerous others: Just Die Already, Surviving Mars, Project Winter Murder by Numbers, 20XX, Samurai Gunn and Disc Room.
CHARITIES
NME

The Jingle Jam Games Collection is back with over 50 games

The Jingle Jam is back for 2021 and brings with it a collection of over 50 games that players can buy to raise money for charity. After starting yesterday (December 1) the Jingle Jam will run until midnight on December 14, and players can net the 50 plus titles (valued at over £650) if they donate £35 ($47 USD) or more at this link.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

World Land Trust charity bundle gets you over $450 of games for a minimum donation of $5

Indie publisher Future Friends Games and Plant Based Gaming have put together a charity bundle that includes over 60 games to raise money for the World Land Trust. Among the games included are best hidden object game Hidden Folks, transforming flying-animal sim Fugl, cappucinopunk visual novel Coffee Talk, mutant soap opera Mutazione, tree-prodding adventure Botanicula, chill and chilly puzzler A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, Voight-Kampff simulator Silicon Dreams, bee management game Hive Time, and narrative deck-builder Signs of the Sojourner.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
dickinsoncountynews.com

'Jingle Boys' get holiday started with gusto

I am the first to admit that I can’t seem to get into the holiday season until Thanksgiving is over. However, after attending the 11th annual Dave, Ryan and Damon Holiday Show at the Pearson Lakes Art Center Saturday evening, my Christmas spirit is alive and well. Affectionately known as...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
rockpapershotgun.com

RPS premium supporters can get their free copy of Wartales today

On Monday, we announced the next free game for RPS premium supporters, the all-new, early access open world strategy RPG, Wartales. This is your reminder that you'll be able to claim your free copy of Wartales today, December 1st, from 4pm GMT / 8am PT. As you may remember from...
VIDEO GAMES
Your Radio Place

Win Jingle Jam Live tickets HERE

Celebrate the holidays with Phil Vassar and Sister Hazel! JINGLE JAM LIVE will be the event of the season. Complete the form below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Phil Vassar is an artist, songwriter, entertainer, and 2x ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, with...
ZANESVILLE, OH
methodmag.com

DIYX STRT JAM - Fridge's Perspective

DIYX STRT JAM was unique in many ways. There was fire, a semi-legal motorbike winch, and free Man & Wolf beer. Pretty sure you don’t get that at XGames. One of the coolest things about this event was the variety of snowboarders in attendance. We had local kids, international street riders, and also a handful of Olympians! For the most part, the Olympians were day drinking and just hanging out, but a handful of them strapped in and showed that the kudos of riding at STRT JAM outweighed the risk of bringing shame on their countries due to Olympic injury. Fridge was one of them. On day two he also took on the role of Chief Liaison Officer, acting as a link between riders and media. The spot was hectic and riders were flying in all directions, with some winching up the rails while others were trying to ride down them, resulting in a couple of near misses. We needed a solution, otherwise there was a high chance that someone would actually die. Hero that he is, Fridge selflessly stepped in and helped bring the madness down to a safe-ish level. Once the motorbike fumes and beer haze had finally faded, we hit him up and fired a few questions his way.
CYCLING
manisteenews.com

Sleighbell weekend includes student dance, Jingle Bell Jam

MANISTEE -- Holiday traditions in music and dancing will be celebrated at three Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend events – a student dance by the Armory Youth Project, Sleighbell Fun at the Moose and the Jingle Bell Jam. The Jingle Bell Jam will feature four bands and raise...
MANISTEE, MI
rockpapershotgun.com

Chorus review: a slow start, but it'll sing if you give it a chance

Despite a weak start, Chorus's over-the-top world and tone combine with slick dogfighting in space to make a potent package. I hate to caveat a recommendation with “it gets good later” but unfortunately, the first hour of Chorus (despite the title stylisation, promotional materials do not write it out as Chorvs, cowards) is not good. Yet beyond that lacklustre start is a surprisingly tight arcade space fighter wrapped up in a wonderful bundle of pompous space magic.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Ghostrunner's Project_Hel DLC comes out in January

If you fancy some cyberpunk ninja action to spice up your new year, Ghostrunner is getting a new DLC on January 27th. Project_Hel will let players take control of Hel, one of the game's original bosses, as she heads out on her own quest. I hope it's evil. I like seeing what antagonists get up to in their free time.
VIDEO GAMES
kennythepirate.com

Will Jingle Bell Jingle Bam! return this year? Here’s the latest.

“It is the most wonderful time of the year” and Walt Disney World has transformed into a magical winter wonderland for Guests this holiday season. But will Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam! return this year? Here’s the latest. Home for the Holidays. There is so much to enjoy at Walt Disney...
MOVIES
fox9.com

Jay Jay's Jam: a tasty gift for the holidays

The holiday shopping season has officially kicked off, so don't forget to shop local at the many pop-up markets across the metro. Jocelyn Beard, the owner of Jay Jay's Jams and Such, cans her own fresh jams. She started the hobby after losing her job, when friends convinced her she was talented and she’s been selling at markets ever since.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy