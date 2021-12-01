ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

From Naples vet’s home to a commercial kitchen: “Feed Thy Neighbor” effort gets boost

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7a6e_0dBck1QP00

NAPLES, Fla. — The simple things bring Tony Mansolillo the most excitement these days: like the sight of a gas stove.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am,” Tony said, while standing in his new commercial kitchen at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church in Naples.

The new digs are a big change for Tony after running his non-profit “Feed Thy Neighbor” from his home for much of the past year. The program offers free, home cooked meals made by Tony and volunteers. They are served to the homeless or anyone in need.

Eventually, Tony outgrew his home kitchen. He went through six glass stove tops, three ovens and two fridge compressors while eventually realizing he needed a bigger space.

“It’s a godsend,” Tony, a veteran who is disabled, said of the new kitchen at St. Monica’s. “No doubt about it.”

The space now allows Tony and his team to increase the amount of meals that are made and delivered. He personally delivers hundreds of containers filled with food to people on the streets each week.

“This is what we’re supposed to do,” Tony said. “What I do is nothing special.”

“Feed Thy Neighbor” is currently in need of volunteers to help with its mission. If you would like to help, you can call Tony directly at 239-269-8000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told him that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would as provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and...
POTUS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsnationnow.com

Ghislaine Maxwell’s third accuser testifies at trafficking trial

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) — A woman whose accusations underlie the criminal sex trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that she told the British socialite she was 14 before giving financier Jeffrey Epstein a sexual massage at his home. The woman, identified as Carolyn, recalled how Epstein...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Society
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
NBC News

Biden, under pressure on China, seeks to send a signal with Olympics diplomatic boycott

WASHINGTON — For months, Democrats, Republicans and human rights activists have pushed President Joe Biden to use February's Olympics in Beijing as a platform to rebuke China, with critics and allies urging him to prohibit American athletes from participating. Instead, Biden chose to ban government officials but not athletes from...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#Volunteers#Thy
Fox News

Mississippi man on death row makes stunning admission just before execution

A Mississippi man who was executed last month for fatally shooting his estranged wife confessed to another killing just before he died, a prosecutor revealed Monday. David Neal Cox, 50, told his lawyers he killed his sister-in-law, Felicia Cox, in 2007 and provided detailed instructions on where her body could be found, John Weddle disclosed at a press conference. He is the DA of several northern Mississippi counties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy