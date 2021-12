In a short meeting, the San Jacinto City Council gave its final approval to comply with the state’s Senate Bill 1383 Short Lived-Climate Pollutant Reduction Act concerning the city’s residential and commercial organic waste products and appointed a new San Jacinto planning commissioner. The approval to comply with SB 1383, made at the Tuesday, Nov. 16, council meeting, will mean the city commercial and retail food distributors, restaurants and residents will soon be required to separate their waste food products from the regular wastes and recyclable waste in containers for collection. At the last council meeting, the city learned its waste hauler CR&R Environmental Services is already working with local restaurants and food distributors to meet the newest regulations with the c.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO