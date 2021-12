OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office says three juveniles have been charged with Terrorizing for sending threats via text messages to other students. According to deputies, three juveniles from two different schools were charged. Deputies tell us two 11-year-olds from Good Hope Middle School were charged with Terrorizing after an investigation […]

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO