When I last wrote about Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock, I cautioned potential investors to stay on the sidelines. It was clear to see that momentum was fading. After hitting a high of close to $12.50, BBIG stock traded at a downtrend until its current price of $2.54. The difference from an all-time high to the current price is an 80% decline in value. The stock is actually trading near where it was when the rally began.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO