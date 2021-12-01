ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rafael Benitez defiant as Everton suffer humbling loss to former club Liverpool

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQxlE_0dBcigGP00

Defiant Everton manager Rafael Benitez insisted his side would improve despite a humbling 4-1 Merseyside derby defeat at home to Liverpool making it eight matches without victory.

Two goals from Mohamed Salah were sandwiched between Jordan Henderson’s opener and Diogo Jota’s 79th-minute strike as the hosts were completely outclassed.

Demarai Gray had briefly made it 2-1 just before half-time – their first goal in a month – but in reality the gulf in class and application was huge and when the fourth goal went in, home supporters streamed for the exits.

Of those that remained, one fan ran onto the pitch to confront players at the final whistle, while there were chants of “Sack the board” and abuse directed at chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands.

There were few, if any, calls for the manager to go, however, perhaps indicating an understanding of what the Spaniard has inherited.

Everton have taken just two points from a possible 24 and failed to win a home derby in more than 11 years.

The problems are piling up for Benitez but he tried to remain positive and hopes when the likes of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina eventually return from injury, things will improve.

“I think everyone has to be disappointed because we have lost and lost the derby,” he said.

“But we have lost because we made mistakes against a top side. You see how much money Liverpool have been spending and how successful they have been in the last few years.

“We didn’t do things right and made too many mistakes. Against any other team it maybe wouldn’t have been so bad.

“I have to take the positives and the positive of this team is at the beginning of the season everyone was so happy, with the commitment and the way we were playing and winning.

“We have to go back to this first phase.

“We were losing players for injuries and now we have to get these players back and we will have more competition in the team and we can play at the level before.”

Asked whether he thought Everton’s heaviest home derby defeat in 39 years would affect his position Benitez added: “I am a professional and have enough experience.

“I can see when a team is giving everything. The commitment of the players is here.

“We have to analyse and see the commitment, desire and intensity. Today we made mistakes.

“As a manager you’re expecting your players to give everything on the pitch.”

By contrast, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saw his side set a new record by becoming the first top-flight English team to score at least twice in 18 successive fixtures in all competitions.

He was impressed by the way they handled the occasion on the return to the ground where 14 months ago they lost Virgil Van Dijk to a season-ending ACL injury and midfielder Thiago Alcantara for almost three months with a knee problem after some reckless tackling from Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Richarlison.

“For sure the best performance we have showed at Goodison since I’ve been at Liverpool,” he said.

“We were never as calm or convinced as we were tonight and that’s why we won the game.

“Since I’ve been at Liverpool we had to learn how to play these games, how to play at Old Trafford and Goodison, and tonight it was a big step in our development.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Brentford increase pressure on Rafael Benitez with win over Everton

Ivan Toney came back to haunt his old boss Rafael Benitez with his first-half penalty enough to give Brentford a 1-0 victory over Everton. The result extended the Toffees’ winless run to seven matches and increased the pressure on the new manager at Goodison Park ahead of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby with his former club Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brentford 1-0 Everton: Ivan Toney penalty heaps pressure on Rafael Benitez ahead of Merseyside derby

Ivan Toney's 24th-minute penalty secured Brentford a first Premier League win in six games as Everton slumped to a 1-0 defeat on Super Sunday. Toney struck from the penalty spot to decide a contest starved of quality after Andros Townsend was penalised for a high boot on Frank Onyeka upon VAR review. It was a sweet moment for Toney, who spoke in midweek of having not been given a fair chance under Rafael Benitez when the pair were at Newcastle in 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kenwright
Person
Demarai Gray
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Marcel Brands
Telegraph

Everton's problems are not all Rafael Benitez's fault – but he needs a result to quell restless fans

When Rafa Benitez moved to Goodison Park, every fan on Merseyside had one date etched upon their mind: his first derby as Everton manager. Benitez’s previous loyalties can be played down or even ignored for 36 games of the season. Not next week. On Wednesday night, Rafa’s name might be chanted in his home stadium for the first time since his appointment. The nightmare for Everton fans is Liverpool fans will be singing it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton: Could Rafael Benitez face the axe if terrible results continue to pile up?

The Premier League has seen 6 sides sack their coach this season. Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle), Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham), Daniel Farke (Norwich City), Dean Smith (Aston Villa), and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) have faced the chop so far in the 2021-22 campaign. One manager who could possibly be next in line to face the axe is Everton head coach, Rafael Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Merseyside#Spaniard
newschain

Rafael Benitez: Merseyside derby is an opportunity for Everton to change things

Everton’s former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez sees Wednesday’s 239th Merseyside derby as an opportunity to “put things right”. Benitez’s side have not won in seven matches, taking just two points from a possible 21, and if the Spaniard’s troubles were not significant enough he now has to find a way of stopping the club across Stanley Park he managed for six years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafael Benitez will 'feel a bit of heat' if Everton lose Merseyside derby amid seven-game winless streak, insists Ian Rush... but Liverpool legend backs Spaniard to turn it around at Goodison Park regardless of Wednesday's result

Everton's supporters will crank up the pressure on Rafael Benitez by another notch if they lose Wednesday's Merseyside derby, according to Ian Rush. The Toffees head into the first derby of the season against Liverpool on a torrid run of form, with Sunday's defeat at Brentford extending their winless run to seven matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Daunting Merseyside derby arrives for Rafael Benitez with dread of humiliation to high-flying Liverpool

This is the situation that Rafa Benitez dreaded. His Everton team have picked up only two points in seven games and have not won for more than two months. Tonight they face a rampant Liverpool fc at Goodison Park and the Spaniard can only expect to hear his name chanted from the away section. Things could get ugly in the Merseyside derby.A tight defeat by his former club would be bad enough. A mauling by Jurgen Klopp’s side would be catastrophic for Benitez. The big question is how could the 61-year-old go forward if Liverpool – who have banged in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Why have Everton become so awful under Rafael Benitez?

If the league table famously never lies, two tables tell different stories of Everton’s season. Only Liverpool took more points in August and September. No one has taken fewer since, even if October began with a creditable draw at Old Trafford. Bottom of the form table, and in the bottom half of the actual table, it underlines the sense that a promising start has given way to a torrid time for Rafa Benitez.
fourfourtwo.com

Everton boss Rafael Benitez backed by owner Farhad Moshiri to turn things around

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has insisted Rafael Benitez would not be sacked and that the manager needed more time to turn results around. Benitez took the job at Goodison Park knowing he would be in for a tough time but even the savvy former Liverpool boss could not have expected his job to be under threat after less than four months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton’s serious mismanagement exposed to show problems run far beyond Rafael Benitez

Mohamed Salah was encircled by a haze of red smoke at Goodison Park, as he celebrated his 19th goal in as many games this season.It was the signal for some Everton supporters to seek out their exit route with Liverpool 2-0 up and unfortunate not to have a more swollen scoreline in their favour.In the Gwladys Street end, the protest came in the form of a banner bearing the club’s Latin motto of nothing but the best is good enough, with a message for the board.“We demand Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, it’s about time our club did too,” it read.And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Everton Board Call Emergency Meeting As Rafael Benitez's Future Looks Unknown Following Merseyside Derby Humiliation Against Liverpool

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright has called for an emergency board meeting, with pressure growing on manager Rafael Benitez after being thrashed by his former club Liverpool in Wednesday night's dramatic match. Rafael Benitez's future as Everton manager is look very bleak and the pressure was cranked up Wednesday night when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mikel Arteta’s experience is lesson Everton should heed – Rafael Benitez

Under-pressure Everton manager Rafael Benitez believes the experience of Monday’s opposite number Mikel Arteta is a lesson his club should heed. The Spaniard – as well as the board and director of football Marcel Brands – is under intense scrutiny after eight matches without a victory which has seen them slip to within five points of the Premier League bottom three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton teenager Jarrad Branthwaite is set to sign a new four-year contract despite struggling for first-team opportunities under Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is to sign a new long-term contract with the club. The highly-rated teenager has impressed Rafa Benitez and his staff and was on the bench for Wednesday’s derby defeat to Liverpool. He is expected to agree a new four-year deal this weekend as Everton look to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy