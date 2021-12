QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares are continuing to slide and are now down 53% from the mid-November high of $43.08. What’s happening with this promising battery technology company? Electric vehicles (EVs) are hot. The U.S. government is throwing an unprecedented amount of money at the EV industry and QS stock had been rallying after the publication of a study showing impressive results from its new battery technology. However, the rapid price drop has caught many investors off guard. Others have been watching the price — which is now down around 68% year-to-date for 2021 — and sense opportunity.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO