Topeka, KS

Governor Kelly flips the switch on annual holiday tree

By Kelli Peltier
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas is only a few weeks away and Governor Laura Kelly is getting into the holiday spirit.

She turned on the lights to the governor’s annual holiday tree on Wednesday which is located on the second floor of the statehouse.

Noon Noels returns to downtown Topeka

Kelly said the tree is for every Kansan to enjoy.

“We just want the state capitol to be a place where all people in Kansas feel comfortable and feel recognized,” Kelly said.

The governor also celebrated the start of Hannukah on Monday.

Topeka residents get excited to celebrate this big event

TOPEKA (KSNT) — People came from all around Kansas to celebrate the 26th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade on Saturday. Families and community members gathered by the thousands on the sidewalks of Kansas Avenue, hoping to catch a glimpse of the parade. Floats with lights all over them, candy being thrown into the crowds, […]
TOPEKA, KS
New state safety guidance coming out as Omicron variant hits U.S.

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Department of Health & Environment Plans to release new safety guidance for the upcoming holidays, as the state prepares for the presence of the Omicron variant. Matthew Lara, a spokesperson for the state’s health department, told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email that the new holiday guidance is expected to be […]
TOPEKA, KS
Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade is back this year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade drew a large crowd Saturday evening due to milder temperatures. The parade is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and co-sponsored by Frito-Lay of Topeka. The 2021 parade is back this year after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The parade floats took the traditional […]
TOPEKA, KS
Lecompton Territorial Museum features over 200 vintage Christmas trees

LECOMPTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lecompton Territorial Museum is currently holding its annual Christmas tree display for 2021. The display features over 200 trees decorated in Victorian, antique, and themed ornaments, trim, and toppers with some trees dating back to the late 1800s. The museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. […]
LECOMPTON, KS
Gary’s Berries adds a Christmas light show for 2021

GRANTVILLE KS. (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries has added a Christmas light show for this year. Guests are welcomed by giant Nutcrackers standing tall at the entrance, followed by a 32-foot animated Christmas tree that makes the Red Barn come to life. There is a mischievous Grinch trying to steal Christmas and as you enter into […]
TOPEKA, KS
Full Court Press (12/03/21)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Friday’s high school basketball action on Full Court Press. BOYS JUNCTION CITY 80SEAMAN 63 TOPEKA WEST 69WASHBURN RURAL 57 ST. MARYS 72OLPE 58 MANHATTAN 67TOPEKA HIGH 46 HIGHLAND PARK 79EMPORIA 45 CLAY CENTER 58ROCK CREEK 46 RILEY COUNTY 54VALLEY HEIGHTS 25 GIRLS SEAMAN HIGH 62JUNCTION CITY 12 WASHBURN RURAL […]
TOPEKA, KS
