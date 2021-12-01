Governor Kelly flips the switch on annual holiday tree

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas is only a few weeks away and Governor Laura Kelly is getting into the holiday spirit.

She turned on the lights to the governor’s annual holiday tree on Wednesday which is located on the second floor of the statehouse.

Kelly said the tree is for every Kansan to enjoy.

“We just want the state capitol to be a place where all people in Kansas feel comfortable and feel recognized,” Kelly said.

The governor also celebrated the start of Hannukah on Monday.

