Petroleum-like substance found in water at Red Hill Elementary; Navy sets up clean water distribution locations

Hawaii authorities discovered petroleum in the water at an Oahu elementary school near Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, the Hawaii State Department of Health announced. Officials have said the fuel in the massive Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor may be the source of the contamination. The Navy shut down a well under the storage facility Sunday. Residents in nearby Navy housing have complained for three days that their water has reeked of oil, and they have been advised not to drink it. Residents using Honolulu’s municipal water supply, by contrast, have not made complaints, officials said.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO