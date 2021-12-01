ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Petroleum-like substance found in water at Red Hill Elementary; Navy sets up clean water distribution locations

By Max Rodriguez, Sam Spangler, Ray Anne Galzote, Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dasrb_0dBci6lc00

The DOH reported finding a petroleum-like substance in the water from samples taken from Red Hill Elementary; samples have been sent to the mainland for further analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Petroleum Found in Tap Water at Hawaii School Near Navy Facility

Hawaii authorities discovered petroleum in the water at an Oahu elementary school near Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, the Hawaii State Department of Health announced. Officials have said the fuel in the massive Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor may be the source of the contamination. The Navy shut down a well under the storage facility Sunday. Residents in nearby Navy housing have complained for three days that their water has reeked of oil, and they have been advised not to drink it. Residents using Honolulu’s municipal water supply, by contrast, have not made complaints, officials said.
HAWAII STATE
civilbeat.org

Navy Stops Red Hill Pipeline Leak Of Fuel And Water That Began Saturday

A release of water and fuel into a tunnel of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that began on Saturday has stopped, the U.S. Navy said on Monday afternoon. The Navy said it was able to stop the mixture from spilling out of a fire suppression system drain line in the lower tunnel at about 2 a.m. on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
NWI.com

Navy suspends use of aging military tank farm above Hawaii drinking water aquifer after fuel is found in water sample

HONOLULU (AP) — Navy suspends use of aging military tank farm above Hawaii drinking water aquifer after fuel is found in water sample. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. North America. United States. Hawaii. Watch...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Navy#Petroleum#Doh
TODAY.com

Military families without clean water, sick after petroleum detected in water near Pearl Harbor

U.S. Navy spouse Megan Kilpatrick woke up in her home on the Hawaiian island of Oahu at 2 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving violently ill. "I first attributed it to food poisoning. I was in bed all day, I had severe stomach pains," Kilpatrick told TODAY. "On Saturday, our friend had texted us and said, 'Have you smelled your water? Does your water smell bad?'"
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
hawaiipublicradio.org

Military officials, local lawmakers on Red Hill and the Navy water system

The Conversation tracks the latest reactions from military officials and local lawmakers as Hawaiʻi grapples with the contaminated Navy water system:. Gov. David Ige and Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation call for for the suspension of operations at Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro addresses complaints from...
MILITARY
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOH: Navy water system users should avoid consuming water after ‘fuel-like’ odor reported

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency investigation is underway amid worrisome reports about strong “fuel-like” odors coming from the water at two Oahu military housing areas. Late Monday evening, the Hawaii Department of Health publicly recommended “all Navy water system users avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene.”...
HONOLULU, HI
staradvertiser.com

Petroleum taints Red Hill well, Navy working to flush out water system

The Navy has determined that its Red Hill drinking water well is contaminated with petroleum. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital...
HONOLULU, HI
staradvertiser.com

Navy water sampling at Red Hill well showed petroleum contamination months ago

State Health Department officials said that on Nov. 24, the Navy finally provided it with four months of test results taken from samples collected in July through October, including the results showing petroleum contamination in the Red Hill shaft. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaii.gov

Preliminary results detect petroleum product in Navy water system

HONOLULU – A preliminary analysis by the Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) detected petroleum product in water samples from one site on the Navy Water System affected by fuel-like odors. Samples from Red Hill Elementary School were collected Tuesday. They were analyzed at a lab at the University of Hawai‘i...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Navy Stops Release of Water and Fuel Mixture

The Navy reportedly stopped the release of a water and fuel mixture from a fire suppression system drain line in the lower tunnel of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Oʻahu at around 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Approximately 14,000 gallons of water and fuel mixture have...
MILITARY
moodyonthemarket.com

Conserving Our Waters, Two Rivers Coalition Cleans Up

“Clean water does not start in the river; it starts with good practices on land,” says Kevin Haight, president of the Two Rivers Coalition. Since 2009, this volunteer organization has focused on protecting the Black River and Pawpaw River Watersheds, which span across multiple counties in Southwest Michigan. Studying the health of our fresh water sources has grown into the creation of multiple projects that focus on educating and informing the public, as well as hands-on learning.
ENVIRONMENT
Echo Press

EPA authorizes Red Lake Nation to set water quality standards

The Red Lake Nation has been approved to develop its own water quality standards by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. According to a release, the Red Lake Nation will now be able to establish standards for all surface waters in the 836,000-acre reservation. The EPA determined that Red Lake met the Clean Water Act requirements to create such standards, similar to how a state would.
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Hawaii lawmakers, residents express growing fear on extent of contaminated water at Red Hill

Foster Village resident Randy Galarsa said he's concerned about tainted water in his own faucet sinks. "Because it's so close yeah. And you know, you hear the information after the fact. So by the time you get the information, you probably drank you know, water and you could get sick," he said. "Sometimes we just use tap water, fill up the jug with ice, but now you got to kind of wonder. Before you weren't looking at your water, but now you do."
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy