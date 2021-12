It’s hard to believe that we’re just a few weeks away from 2022. Most people are preparing for the holidays right about now, but that’s not the only thing that should be on your mind. There are only a few weeks left to make some key investing moves that could set you up for a brighter future and maybe even shave a little off your tax bill. Here are a few you may want to keep in mind.

