It’s hard to believe there have been three streaming Marvel TV shows before Hawkeye. Because the new show feels so fresh and fun, there’s almost a case to be made that this show should have been the first of the new Disney+ MCU shows. And, if you’re looking for something to watch with slightly older kids (7+) Hawkeye is maybe the most family-oriented Marvel jam since Spider-Man: Far From Home. In its first two episodes, Hawkeye hits the bullseye for families in a way Marvel hasn’t done in a while. No spoilers ahead.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO