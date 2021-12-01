ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

CDC confirms the first Omicron variant case in the United States, area hospitals prepare to combat the new threat.

By Valerie Perez
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRMhm_0dBchGTQ00

VICTORIA, Texas  – On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the CDC confirmed the first omicron variant case in San Francisco, California.

While regional hospitals are preparing for another fight against COVID-19, doctors and scientists around the world are continuing to research this new threat.

Local health experts are advising everyone to continue practicing the same safety measure, since the start of the pandemic.

Public health director, David Gonzales, encourages people to do what they can in order to protect themselves from the new variant.

“Right now as far as preparation goes, it’s gonna be a lot of the same… We encourage folks to get vaccinated, first of all, take those similar protective measures we’ve had throughout the pandemic, social distancing, facial coverings, those are really the key measures you can take and the same preventive measures now,” said Gonzales.

The CDC says despite the detection of Omicron, the delta variant remains the predominant strain in the United States.

The recent emergence of Omicron emphasizes the importance of vaccinations and boosters to protect against COVID-19. Hospitals have seen a difference in the severity of cases as more people are getting vaccinated.

Memorial Medical Center – Chief Nursing Officer, Erin Clevenger, says her hospital has seen the severity of cases first-hand.

“We keep hearing, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, but we have seen it first hand in the hospital especially with the variant surges that the vaccine, that you really see the difference in the severity in the cases of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” says Clevenger.

DeTar hospital released the following statement.

“Our hospital continually works to ensure preparedness for all types of infectious diseases. We remain vigilant in providing safe, quality medical care for all who access our services, and we are well prepared to support our community throughout the continuation of this illness and its variants. We take seriously our role in helping to keep our community healthy, and we are grateful for our staff who share in our commitment. Vaccination remains the best strategy for preventing COVID-19 and we encourage those who have not been vaccinated to do so. “

Citizens Medical Center released the following statement.

“We are prepared for continued surges of patients related to the pandemic, and we have testing, PPE, vaccines and medications in supply ready for use. Our negative pressure units remain available to open for patients as needed.” Dr. Daniel Cano, Chief Medical Officer

Cuero Regional Hospital released the following statement.

“ We continue to follow all COVID precautions including mandatory screening and best practices for our patients’ and staff’s health and safety. We are still learning about this new variant and doing our best to stay on top of the latest developments ,”

Everyone 18 years and older is now eligible for the vaccine booster.

For all things COVID-19, here is the CDC webpage on how to stay prepared and safe.

Want to get the vaccine? Click here to schedule an appointment with the Victoria Public Health department.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

State covid-19 cases, concerns are still over delta variant

VICTORIA, Texas – As of Friday night, Dec. 3, the Texas Health and Human Services reports at least 2,005 new confirmed covid-19 cases. There are now over 72,000 deaths due to covid-19 across the state. According to their numbers, there are least 3.5 Million confirmed cases in the state and hospitals have over 2,000 people checked in with covid-19. In addition, the state reports there are 579 available staffed ICU beds. Also, 4,015 active cases in Harris county.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: ‘Texas was included in an overall nationwide injunction order’

VICTORIA, Texas – On Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) released a new Interim Final Rule (IRF). The IRF required all staff to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. This rule also required Citizens Medical Center and other area hospitals and medical facilities to make sure staff becomes fully vaccinated for the virus by Jan. 4, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
825
Followers
317
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy