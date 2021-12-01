ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Local Mobile Meals program hits delivery milestone

By Samantha Bender
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRGpA_0dBchCwW00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jewish Family & Community Services and the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown have hit a big milestone with their Mobile Meals program.

They’ve delivered more than 200,000 mobile meals to seniors in the Mahoning Valley since the program started near the beginning of the pandemic.

Controversy sparks over Southern Park Mall mural

They provide the meals to people over the age of 60 who need them.

The service is for Mahoning, Trumbull and northern Columbiana counties.

They serve about 530 people each week.

“Our staff, when they deliver these meals, they also get to see the people. They have a connection with these folks, they have a rapport. They get to see if there’s any abuse or neglect as well going on at the home and we can report that through our agencies to APS as well,” said Ken Bielecki, director of Jewish Family & Community Services.

There is a waitlist for the program.

Funding will pay for these meals through February but they hope to get additional money to keep it going.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Society
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Charity#Mobile Meals#Aps#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Cleveland Clinic updates visitation policy

(WJW) – Cleveland Clinic announced Monday it is updating its visitation policy for all Ohio locations. Changes include:    One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for patients in the Emergency Department.    One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for all inpatients. The visitor may be different each day.  Visitors to inpatients can only enter the building once each day. Visitors cannot leave the building and then return for a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy