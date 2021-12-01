Local Mobile Meals program hits delivery milestone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jewish Family & Community Services and the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown have hit a big milestone with their Mobile Meals program.

They’ve delivered more than 200,000 mobile meals to seniors in the Mahoning Valley since the program started near the beginning of the pandemic.

They provide the meals to people over the age of 60 who need them.

The service is for Mahoning, Trumbull and northern Columbiana counties.

They serve about 530 people each week.

“Our staff, when they deliver these meals, they also get to see the people. They have a connection with these folks, they have a rapport. They get to see if there’s any abuse or neglect as well going on at the home and we can report that through our agencies to APS as well,” said Ken Bielecki, director of Jewish Family & Community Services.

There is a waitlist for the program.

Funding will pay for these meals through February but they hope to get additional money to keep it going.

