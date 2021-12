Dr. Steven Copit has been honored by Living Beyond Breast Cancer as the 2021 recipient of the Founders Award. At a Nov. 13 awards ceremony in Philadelphia, Jean Sachs, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer said, “You have helped countless women diagnosed with breast cancer reclaim their lives by restoring their body and making them feel whole again … Many have shared with us that you are the key doctor that helped them heal, rebuild their body image and self-esteem, move towards recovery and live life to the fullest.”

AVON, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO