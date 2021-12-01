ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

Man dies after law enforcement fires shots following pursuit in Forest Lake

 5 days ago
A 47-year-old Forest Lake man has died after being shot Sunday afternoon in Forest Lake following a pursuit where police say they were threatened. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Bradley George Erickson died on Wednesday...

KARE 11

Minnesota State Fair to bring back its police department

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Minnesota State Fair officials confirm they will reinstate their police department after the first of the year. In a statement, Minnesota State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said the fair's agreement with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), which has been providing law enforcement services for the last several months, ends on Dec. 31. RCSO Commander Ron Knafla will move into a new role as the State Fair's chief of police.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Opening statements begin this week in the Kim Potter trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Opening statements are scheduled this week in the trial of a white former Brooklyn Center police officer who said she drew her handgun by mistake when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright in April of 2021. Kim Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a woman is in critical condition after a shooting on the 100 block of Litchfield St. early Saturday morning. According to police, officers responded to call about a woman who had been shot around 2:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman inside a home who appeared to have been shot in the head.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Video shows MPD officer grab, take down man at Aldi

MINNEAPOLIS — A video showing a Minneapolis police officer grab a man inside an Aldi store before taking him down to the floor and later arresting him outside, now has nearly 90,000 views since it was posted on Instagram Wednesday. Public Information Officer Garrett Parten says the 64-year-old man was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Brooklyn Center passes new policing plan

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — After a long and sometimes heated debate, the Brooklyn Center city council voted in favor of creating a public safety department for the city using $1.3 million dollars from the police department. A 5-0 vote approved a plan that would add an unarmed enforcement department to...
KARE 11

FOUND SAFE: Missing 12-year-old from Burnsville found

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Early Friday morning Burnsville Police posted on social media that a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Thursday night had been found and was safe. Burnsville Police said the boy was last seen Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. near the Caribou Coffee off of Highway 13 and Cliff Road East in Burnsville.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Man charged in St. Paul's 35th homicide of the year

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 50-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with murder in St. Paul's 35th homicide, a stabbing that killed a man from Georgia. Brian Harry Kjellberg is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man, later identified as Arnell Stewart.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

State Patrol's new body cameras 'switched on' next summer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says all troopers will be outfitted with new body cameras by June 30, 2022. The new camera program was funded by the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Tim Walz earlier this year. State Patrol officials say 40 troopers will begin wearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Cloud woman charged with murder in her infant's stabbing death

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 3-month-old child. The Stearns County Attorney's Office said Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 26, faces one count of second-degree murder after police say they found her child deceased during a welfare check Sunday. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Full jury selected for trial of Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — 14 jurors selected, 12 panelists and 2 alternates. The final juror seated for the trial of Kim Potter was juror 58, a father of a young toddler who lives in Eden Prairie. The juror told the courtroom that his daughter’s godfather is a St. Paul police officer, but said that relationship won’t impact his ability to be a fair and partial juror in this case. The juror was passed by the defense and state, making him the 14th panelist for the trial.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Jury breakdown: Who will hear the trial of Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — 14 jurors selected, 12 panelists and 2 alternates. Seven white men, four white women, two Asian women and one Black women selected as panelists. Court documents show Cortez Rice is being charged with felony harassment for his protest outside Judge Regina Chu's home last month. A...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

LIVE: 2 more jurors seated Wednesday for trial of Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Six total jurors selected, two men and four women. The state has used one peremptory strike, the defense has used two. The third potential juror questioned Wednesday, juror number 20, was a father of three small children who called Potter’s actions on the day of Daunte Wright’s death a “very stupid mistake” based on his own “uninformed opinon.” Defense attorney Earl Gray asked the juror several questions about his opinions on police and brought up the juror’s questionnaire response where he wrote he believed minorities are sometimes treated differently by the justice system. Juror 20 said despite the fact that the case involves a Black man and white woman, he could be a fair panelist. The defense used its second peremptory strike on juror 20, excluding him from the jury.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

