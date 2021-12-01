Man dies after law enforcement fires shots following pursuit in Forest Lake

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Six total jurors selected, two men and four women. The state has used one peremptory strike, the defense has used two. The third potential juror questioned Wednesday, juror number 20, was a father of three small children who called Potter’s actions on the day of Daunte Wright’s death a “very stupid mistake” based on his own “uninformed opinon.” Defense attorney Earl Gray asked the juror several questions about his opinions on police and brought up the juror’s questionnaire response where he wrote he believed minorities are sometimes treated differently by the justice system. Juror 20 said despite the fact that the case involves a Black man and white woman, he could be a fair panelist. The defense used its second peremptory strike on juror 20, excluding him from the jury.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO