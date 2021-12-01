ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Man sentenced to prison in connection to Xenia Twp. overdose death

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyNfz_0dBcgabx00
Christopher Jones (Greene County Prosecutor)

GREENE COUNTY — A 31-year-old man received a seven-year prison sentence in connection to the overdose death of a Xenia Twp. woman.

Christopher Jones was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of Involuntary Manslaughter.

On June 20, 2018, Greene County Sheriff Deputies responded to 1900 Hook Road in Xenia Twp. and found Bethany Scott unresponsive with drug paraphernalia nearby.

Medical personnel believed Scott was suffering from a dug overdose and immediately started administering medical assistance. She was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital before being sent to Kettering Medical Center. Scott died two days later.

Detectives found Facebook messages that showed evidence that Jones sold drugs to Scott on June 20, 2018.

“Drug dealers do not care what they sell or what happens to the people they sell to. The struggle of addiction exposes many people in our society to what, essentially, amounts to Russian roulette,” David D. Hayes, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, said.

