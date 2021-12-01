Authorities investigating needle found on gas pump handle in Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. — Authorities in Chicago Ridge are warning locals to remain vigilant the next time they’re at a gas pump.

Police in the southwest suburbs are investigating after a man found a needle hidden in a gas pump nozzle.

According to police , the discovery occurred Monday at a Shell Station at 111th and Ridgeland in Chicago Ridge.

A man pulled out the pump, squeezed the trigger and was poked by a needle hidden inside. Police said the needle contained a white powder-like substance inside.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

At this time, Chicago Ridge police and the state police crime lab will analyze.

Thus far, police say the man has not displayed any symptoms or illness.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Chicago Ridge Police Investigations Division at (708) 425-7831.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.