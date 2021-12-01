Kristin Chenoweth has chance meeting with real-life ‘Come From Away’ pilot

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the queen of the Great White Way will be making her anticipated return to the University of Connecticut. Tony and Emmy award-winning Kritstin Chenoweth will grace the stage at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in a one night only event, “An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth: ‘For the Girls.’” Audiences will hear songs from Chenoweth’s 2019 studio album, “For the Girls,” featuring songs by female artists who have inspired her such as Barbra Striesand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. Audiences will also be treated to a few selections from her latest album, “Happiness is…Christmas!,” and “an evening of good humour and personal reminisces,” as stated in the event description on Jorgensen’s website.

