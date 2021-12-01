ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo

By Alyssa Fikse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has added another tattoo to his collection. Eagle-eyed fans noticed In a photo that Levine's wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, posted a photo to Instagram that showcased the singer's new face tattoo of a longstemmed rose next to his left eye. Levine got his last...

Michaela Mary
5d ago

if you ever see old pics of him, he was such a pimply-faced geek. me thinks he's overcompensating. just my opinion. 🤷

Sharon Froschauer
5d ago

What happens when he gets old and wrinkled?? Will all those tattoos just all run together??🙄😅

Making Cents
5d ago

Has anyone noticed how Adam's career has declined ever since he turned into a freak ??!! Kids out there....take notes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy