Adam Levine Debuts New Face Tattoo

If you ever tuned into NBC’s The Voice at any point before it’s 17th Season in 2020, chances are you’ve seen some major on-screen chemistry between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine of the humorously volatile variety. Although Levine left the show well before Shelton’s possible impending exit, the two were among the show’s very first judges, and they had built a visibly strong bond with one another over the years, even if it is one based on mutual roasting. It now looks like Shelton is completely in Levine’s bestie rear-view, though, as the fan favorite rock star has struck up another bromance that has some serious potential.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO