AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT team responded Thursday to East Sixth Street for a call about a barricaded subject. The APD said that at approximately 11:28 a.m., officers attempted to serve an aggravated robbery warrant at 2011 E. Sixth Street. Police said the suspect refused to come out when officers attempted to serve the warrant. The call was escalated to a barricaded subject call and the SWAT team was called in due to the suspect's refusal to leave.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO