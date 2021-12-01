Afghan student needs help getting his family to safety
By Marilyn Halstead
The Southern
5 days ago
On Monday morning, SIU international student Shawkat Muslimwal received more bad news. The Taliban is starting to search from house to house in his home country of Afghanistan. The news is concerning for Muslimwal because he still has family in the country, including his wife, parents, four brothers and...
Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi said his father was tortured by the Taliban after he was evacuated to the UK. An Afghan who worked as a guard with the British Embassy in Kabul has said he will have to return to Afghanistan unless the UK is able to help save his family members, claiming the Taliban have tortured his father.
Zabi escaped Afghanistan in 2015 and spent years trying to make it to the U.S. He's now a graduate with a full-ride college scholarship. But his mother and siblings are refugees in Pakistan, and he may have to forgo his education to prove he can support them if they are approved for humanitarian parole. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez interviewed Zabi and joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to tell his story.
A man who had to flee the Taliban after working with British forces as an interpreter is hoping to settle in Leicester. Known as Baryalai, he escaped with his wife and five children as the western-backed Afghan government collapsed. His case has been taken on by the Red Cross, which...
Kabul [Afghanistan], December 2 (ANI): The United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) has sought the aid of USD 2.6 billion from the international communities to help people in Afghanistan. The WFP on Wednesday informed that about 23 million Afghans are in need of urgent food assistance with an aid of...
The U.S. and its coalition forces pulled out of Afghanistan in August, after 20 years of war. The Taliban took over shortly after the sudden collapse of the Afghan government. For the Afghans who got out, the next hurdle is to start a new life. Many of those Afghans consider themselves the lucky ones – just getting to Kabul International Airport has been extraordinarily difficult, and now they’re taking the next big step in their journey.
Even before Taliban rule returned to Afghanistan this summer, one Anchorage medical student was scurrying to get 17 family members out. He’s had steadfast support from Anchorage resident Bill Barnes. Barnes, who is “semi-retired” from the IT business, has invested his heart, soul and savings account to get Romal Safi’s...
Case 55: Mr. A and his family are excited to be in St. Louis, but it hasn’t been easy. The father of a 2-year-old and his wife, mother-in-law and brother emigrated from Afghanistan and are living with another family member. They are not eligible for federal benefits or health care, but they have many expenses related to the mother-in-law’s medical needs and the brother’s cognitive and developmental disabilities. This holiday season, Mr. A is asking for help getting their own house, gift certificates, as well as household items and technology, including iPads and smartphones.
An American citizen is fighting for him and his family to be able to return home to the United States after leaving Afghanistan, telling Fox News' Dana Perino Friday about the ordeal. Bilal Ahmad and his family remained stuck overseas for several months since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and...
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa Facebook group is on a mission to provide gifts to as many Iowans as possible. It's called Iowa Children's Christmas Help. KCCI's Marcus McIntosh went to Benton County, where the idea began.
The DHS staff came together this week to create Thanksgiving food baskets for students and their families in need this holiday season. This year, since the DHS motto is “Better Together,” Ms. Cherry, DHS principal, and staff decided they wanted to “Gather Together” and spread love from the DHS family to students and their families. Staff made monetary and food donations, which were collected in the library. Staff then helped assemble 15 full Thanksgiving baskets, which were delivered to families on Tuesday, November 23.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - International Rescue Committee says over 30 Afghan families have been living in Charlottesville and Albemarle County hotel rooms for the last two months, as their search for housing continues. An Afghan immigrant who came here almost eight years ago shares his experience and provides insight into...
A mobile library bus chugged to a Kabul orphanage Sunday and opened its doors for the first time since the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, eliciting beaming smiles from children.
"I'm really feeling happy. I'm studying the books I love again," says 11-year-old Arezo Azizi, whose favourite tome is a counting aid about a cat who gets more pieces of cheese the higher it can count.
The library "didn't come for three months, until now," she explains, sitting on a converted public bus and her voice rising above the excited chatter of her peers.
The mobile library is one of five buses leased by a local organisation called Charmaghz, established by Freshta Karim, an Afghan graduate from Oxford University.
Human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, who survived an attack by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012, argued Monday for stronger US support of Afghan girls and women during a visit to Washington.
"Afghanistan right now is the only country where girls do not have access to secondary education. They are prohibited from learning," the 24-year-old, who works with female Afghan activists, noted in remarks standing alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"This is the message of Afghan girls right now: we want to see a world where all girls can have access to safe and quality education," she added, while presenting a letter addressed to President Joe Biden from a 15-year-old Afghan girl named Sotodah.
Sotodah wrote in her letter that "the longer schools and universities remain closed to girls, the more it will shade hope for [their] future," according to Yousafzai.
China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Family members of a Washington woman killed in Mexico last week are sharing details about her killing and the now-arrested boyfriend she was traveling with. Sativa Transue, 26, was on her second day of vacation in Cancún, Mexico, when she began sending her loved ones concerning messages. "[On Friday] she...
As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
CHICAGO – When the wounds are caused by generations of racism, it takes a group like the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to do the necessary deep cleaning. Since 1987, N’COBRA has been the leading mass coalition dedicated to obtaining Reparations for African descendants in America. Most recently, their work has been recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for their cutting-edge efforts.
