Tips to Deliver Great Customer Service

Barracuda’s new email security plans offer a unique combination of threat prevention, API-based detection, and response, with data protection and compliance capabilities. Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions furthered its commitment to deliver leading email security solutions which are easy to buy, deploy, and use with the announcement today of three new Email Protection plans which scale to meet customers’ evolving threat protection needs. Barracuda’s comprehensive solutions combine gateway and API-based AI technology to detect and remediate threats and reduce the risk that a malicious attack succeeds by immediately and automatically eliminating the user’s ability to view or launch flagged emails.
