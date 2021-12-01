Tips to Deliver Great Customer Service

One of my frequent topics is customer service. I am old enough to remember when that term was mandatory, not optional. If you have taken a few dozen trips around the sun, you remember when customer service was a priority. When you called a business, a human answered the phone. Actual people filled your gas tank and cleaned your windshield. A nice lady at the bank cashed your check, carefully counting the bills to make sure you got the right amount. Now we push buttons at an ATM in the rain, with a suspicious person standing right behind us. Progress?

