Siemens Chairman Foresees Supply Chain Logjams Through Summer 2022

By Suzette Parmley
 5 days ago
The head of the largest shipping container company in the world expects supply chain issues to persist through the summer of 2022. Jim Snabe, chairman of German conglomerate Siemens and Danish shipping firm Maersk, told CNBC on Tuesday that the scarcity of truck drivers to transport goods from ports to stores,...

