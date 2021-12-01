New panhandle COVID-19 cases, deaths reported

Officials with Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) provided western Nebraska residents with the latest COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday afternoon. According to PPHD, 144 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past seven days. PPHD data shows the recent surge of cases peaked in...
An unreleased study by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed that Missouri jurisdictions with mask mandates had lower death and case rates of COVID-19 than jurisdictions without requirements from April to October 2021.
Average daily caseloads of COVID-19 spiked in Illinois by 73% over two weeks, and McHenry County surpassed that tally with an increase of more than 74%, state data showed Monday. The seven-day average for new cases statewide reached 4,129.7 from Nov. 23 to 29 but shot up to 7,146.4 from...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 849 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable.
This is the COVID-19 Update for Dec. 7, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 849 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 417 are confirmed cases and 432 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/OmrJmcKmR1
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) December 7, 2021
There have been 9,375 total hospitalizations and 155,212 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,474.
HOPEWELL – A surge in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 since the Thanksgiving holiday and the number of those people requiring hospitalization has health officials urging Ontario County residents to get vaccinated.
According to UR Medicine Thompson Health President and CEO Michael Stapleton, 74% of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary...
PITTSBURGH — “I was at work and experienced heart palpitations, and my blood pressure went real high,” Christopher Selley told Channel 11. He was at work and took an ambulance to Heritage Valley Beaver, where he says he never got a room. “They did a chest X-ray, EKG, and a...
MONMOUTH — Warren County reported 50 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 25 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,640 cases and 69 deaths. New coronavirus cases leaped in Illinois in the week ending Sunday, rising 138% as...
The tri-state area continues to make COVID-19 vaccination clinics available for people who either originally chose not to get vaccinated, or for age groups recently approved to receive shots, and for those seeking booster shots.
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […]
Amid concern over the brand-new Omicron strain, estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are revealing the percentage of new COVID-19 infections in the United States from the Delta variant.The CDC estimated that in the week from Sunday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 27 t…
CRETE, NE — Six Nebraskans are infected with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. Public Health Solutions District Health Department (PHS) announced Friday that health officials detected the variant among residents of its district, which includes Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties in southeast Nebraska. The Omicron variant is...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,127 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,763,796 cases and 33,746 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 3,928 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 837 in ICUs.
The state says 15,557,620 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,664,274 people are fully vaccinated.
A total of 199,803 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.
Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard
There have been 68,507 cases among residents and 50,779 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,160 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 1, 2021, there are currently 6,267 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 27 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,895 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
A new debate is stirring over whether or not unvaccinated Illinois residents should have to pay for their own medical expenses if they contract COVID-19. This comes as cases around the state continue to rise and the omicron variant grows its hold in the Midwest, with officials expecting it to be detected in Illinois soon.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Omicron variant continues to spread, four more cases have been confirmed in New York.
Connecticut and New Jersey have each reported at least one case.
On Sunday, officials said a Hartford County man in his 60s started developing mild symptoms on Nov. 27 after a family member tested positive. He was fully vaccinated.
His family member had recently traveled to the Anime NYC convention at the Jacob Javits Center.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the man’s symptoms are mild.
“The good news is in the vaccination. In this case, the patient is at home resting peacefully, and no need to go to...
The COVID-19 situation in Idaho hospitals continued to improve this week. While the curve is bending slowly, key numbers are on a consistent downslope: hospitalizations, new admissions, intensive care demands, and even the COVID-19 surge’s draw on North Idaho hospital capacity. Dr. Sky Blue of Sawtooth Epidemiology & Infectious Diseases and Dr. Laura McGeorge, medical […]
