Ice skaters cruised into downtown Brentwood and onto fresh ice for the opening of Brentwood on Ice last weekend. Now in its fifth year, visitors to the pop-up holiday ice rink were welcomed to the fresh sheet of ice, located at 739 Second St. in Brentwood. The rink will be open daily until Jan. 9. Hours are Monday-Thursday from noon to 9:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Skating is in two-hour sessions with a 90-minute skate time (30 minutes to resurface the ice). For more information, visit www.brentwoodonice.com.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO