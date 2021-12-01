Pearl Harbor Was 80 Years Ago

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, killing 2,400 service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will gather at the base Tuesday morning for a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. to mark when the bombing began. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated on the USS Constitution (WBZ-TV) In Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution held a commemorative ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grim reality lived out that day and the immediate, far-reaching impacts bear repeating on every anniversary so that subsequent generations will know what happened there and will never forget,” said John Brenda, the 76th commander of the U.S.S. Constitution. The ceremony has been a tradition at the U.S.S. Constitution for at least 45 years.

