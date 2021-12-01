ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Study shows patients OK with using telehealth services in the future

By City News Service
Riverside Press Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough most consumers prefer to see their doctors in person, many are willing to continue using telehealth services that have increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results released today. The study by the Santa Monica-based think-tank the RAND Corporation —titled “Assessment of Patient Preferences for...

www.pe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nystateofpolitics.com

New York moves to expand telehealth services as pandemic continues

New York state is launching a $3 million grant program meant to boost new technologies that would expand and improve access to telehealth services, the use of which has become more prominent amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The program is meant to provide funding supporting for community health providers to...
HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

Cancer Care Clinicians Satisfied with Telehealth, Desire Continued Use

Much like primary care and other specialty care providers, oncologists turned to telehealth at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, cancer care clinicians use telehealth for symptom management, remote chemotherapy supervision, discussions about clinical trials, palliative care, and survivorship care. Past studies have shown the success of using telehealth...
CANCER
CBS Baltimore

UMMS Receives Nearly $800K Grant To Bolster Telehealth Services

WASHINGTON DC (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System Telehealth Services is set to receive a nearly $800,00 grant to bolster its telehealth services, the Baltimore congressional delegation announced Wednesday. The grant, totaling $795,146, was announced by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume. The funds will be used to purchase tablets and other software to help support remote patient monitoring. Telehealth services have been an important part of the modern medical system, proving essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also a very popular option for those on a tighter budget and those in rural areas, says CDC. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that telehealth is an essential service,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Expanding telehealth services will benefit everyone from patients to health care workers. We will continue to increase availability of safe and effective health care services across the state.” The UMMS Telehealth Services were drastically expanded during mid-April 2020 as the pandemic hit. These services allow doctors to remotely go over test results, answer medication questions and evaluate a patient’s treatment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Dark Reading

9 out of 10 Healthcare Organizations Provide Telehealth Services, Yet Almost Half Face Patients' Mistrust Toward Privacy

Woburn, MA — November 29, 2021 — New research from Kaspersky reveals that 91% of medical organizations have already implemented telehealth capabilities, with 44% starting to use them after the pandemic. At the same time, 52% of respondents have experienced cases where patients refused telehealth services due to security concerns.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Medscape News

Majority of Patients Prefer In-Person Visits to Telehealth: Survey

The majority of Americans are willing to do video visits with their doctors for non-emergency care but prefer in-person visits, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open. When hypothetical out-of-pocket costs are considered, the paper says, people still value in-person care more highly than video encounters. But the choice is fairly cost-sensitive.
HEALTH SERVICES
mhealthintelligence.com

52% of Providers Say Patients Declined Telehealth Due to Security Concerns

- Though the popularity of telehealth has grown over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of global telehealth providers have experienced cases where patients refused to participate in a virtual visit either because they do not trust the technology or due to privacy or data concerns, according to a new survey.
PUBLIC HEALTH
zoom.us

EHR Integrations: Simplifying Telehealth Visits for Patients and Providers

For healthcare providers looking to the future, telehealth remains an important way to enhance care delivery and meet patients where they are. Telehealth utilization has stabilized at levels 38 times higher than before the pandemic, according to McKinsey, ranging from 13% to 17% across all specialties. With virtual care here...
HEALTH
ahn.org

AHN Partners with Penn State Health Medical Group’s Radiology Services to Meet Growing Patient Demand for Imaging Studies

Pittsburgh/State College, PA. – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and Penn State Health today announced a new collaboration in which Penn State Health Medical Group’s Radiology Services is providing imaging study reading and interpretation support to AHN’s Imaging Institute. “AHN is experiencing significant growth in patient care encounters, and we are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Medicare#Health Care System#In The Future#The Rand Corporation#Americans
healthleadersmedia.com

PCORI Invests $23.5M in Innovative mHealth, Telehealth Studies

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute is funding three research studies that will study the effectiveness of mHealth tools and telehealth platforms in treatments for smoking cessation, pain and depression. The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) is investing $23.5 million in three studies aimed at using mHealth and telehealth tools to help quit smoking, manage pain and deal with mild to moderate depression.
HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

Why Asynchronous Telehealth Has Been a Boon for Patients, Providers

The COVID-19 pandemic drove care into the virtual arena with both providers and patients quickly getting on board. But now that telehealth use has entered the mainstream, providers must determine the best modality for different types of care, be it video-based, audio-only or asynchronous. Asynchronous telehealth, as opposed to synchronous...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Medicare telehealth visits increased 63-fold during pandemic, study finds

With relaxed regulations during the pandemic, Medicare telehealth visits increased 63-fold in 2020, from 840,000 in 2019 to 52.7 million, according to a Dec. 3 HHS report. For its report, HHS' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation analyzed Medicare fee-for-service data in 2019 and 2020 to get a better understanding of how telehealth use has expanded during COVID-19.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Humanigen's lenzilumab boosts survival among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Mayo Clinic study shows

Humanigen's monoclonal antibody lenzilumab significantly increased survival without the use of mechanical ventilation among hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published Dec. 1 in The Lancet. A research team from Rochester Minn.-based Mayo Clinic enrolled 479 hospitalized COVID-19 pneumonia patients from 29 sites in the U.S. and Brazil from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
ajmc.com

Views on Telehealth vs In-Person Care Diverge Among Patients With CKD, Clinicians

Opinions on the effectiveness and usefulness of telehealth services varied among clinicians and older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), suggesting that new measures and training programs should be put in place to mitigate disparities and accessibility issues. Some clinicians and older patients shared divergent views on whether patient-centered telehealth...
HEALTH
healthcaredive.com

Patient willingness for telehealth high, but in-person care perceived as more valuable, research suggests

When U.S. patients envision their future medical care, the majority see telehealth playing a role. But when presented with the choice between an in-person or video visit for nonemergent care, most prefer a traditional in-office visit, according to new research analyzing consumer telehealth preferences. The survey conducted by the nonprofit...
EDUCATION
mhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth Use Among Medicare Patients Skyrocketed 63-Fold Last Year

Prepared by the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, the report analyzes the use of in-person and telehealth visits by Medicare FFS beneficiaries from January to December 2020 and compared it with data from the same period in 2019. For the...
HEALTH SERVICES
mhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth Use Continues to Rise, But COVID-19 Not Among Top Diagnoses

The COVID-19 pandemic jumpstarted rapid telehealth adoption in 2020, and the care delivery method is still popular among Americans this year. In August, telehealth accounted for 4.3 percent of all medical claim lines in the country. That percentage grew to 4.4 percent in September. Telehealth utilization saw a similar national increase from July to August, rising by 2.4 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

For some patients, seamless telehealth requires a phone call

Telemedicine support remains a key operational challenge in clinics. IT staffing shortages, patient access and technical problems can disrupt care or negatively affect the patient experience. Seeing inequities in care, a team at Johns Hopkins Medicine developed a simple risk-score tool to identify patients who might need more technical support...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheConversationCanada

Virtual care still has a place in post-pandemic health care

The delivery of health care has dramatically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing a move from in-person visits to some form of virtual care. In support of this move, provincial governments implemented new physician billing codes. On Sept. 3, 2021, the B.C. Ministry of Health and College of Physicians and Surgeons sent a letter asking physicians to return to in-person patient visits. This was followed on Oct. 13, 2021, by Ontario’s top health officials also urging physicians to do the same. Their concern was that some physicians had not yet returned to giving their patients the option of in-person...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Exploring the effectiveness of telehealth in opioid use disorder

The majority of individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD) face access barriers to evidence-based treatment. While the COVID-19 pandemic offered an opportunity to address OUD treatment access barriers by allowing for expanded use of telehealth, is it not yet clear if this technology will help eliminate those barriers or exacerbate pre-existing treatment inequities.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy