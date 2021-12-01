Study shows patients OK with using telehealth services in the future

WASHINGTON DC (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System Telehealth Services is set to receive a nearly $800,00 grant to bolster its telehealth services, the Baltimore congressional delegation announced Wednesday. The grant, totaling $795,146, was announced by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Kweisi Mfume. The funds will be used to purchase tablets and other software to help support remote patient monitoring. Telehealth services have been an important part of the modern medical system, proving essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also a very popular option for those on a tighter budget and those in rural areas, says CDC. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that telehealth is an essential service,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Expanding telehealth services will benefit everyone from patients to health care workers. We will continue to increase availability of safe and effective health care services across the state.” The UMMS Telehealth Services were drastically expanded during mid-April 2020 as the pandemic hit. These services allow doctors to remotely go over test results, answer medication questions and evaluate a patient’s treatment.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO