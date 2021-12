As far as super estates go, the Audi RS6 Avant is hard to beat and over the years, it has also proved particularly popular in the aftermarket scene. As you probably already know, the current RS6 (as well as its predecessor) features a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 592 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Make no mistake, this is more than enough power for the street and makes the RS6 one of the quickest-accelerating true family cars currently on sale. As is always the case, however, there are some who seek out additional performance and the owner of this RS6 is one of them.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO