Movies

Warp to these Star Trek Blu-Ray deals to explore space, the final frontier

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boldly learn about Star Trek franchises young and old with this set of Blu-Ray deals at Best Buy. The biggest deal is the first three seasons of the Star Trek Discovery series, on sale right now at Best Buy for $84.99. At a 23% discount over the usual price, you can...

www.space.com

Comments / 0

