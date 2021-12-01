Warp to these Star Trek Blu-Ray deals to explore space, the final frontier

Thriller, Horror // 82 mins // English // 1.33:1 Aspect Ratio // Stereo. Starring Ginger Gilmartin, Mary Buss, Ben Hall, Jacob Ryan Snovel. Two sisters, Alma and Elizabeth, along with a dog who’s described as a “philosopher,” have come to Alma’s remote house to reconnect with Wesley after twenty years. Alma is recently divorced, Elizabeth is a workaholic in Washington, D.C., while Wesley lives in Paris dealing with a wife recently struck with a fatal disease. When the three come together for dinner it has all the makings of a lovely adult melodrama about loneliness, and the desire to connect and share our lives with someone… but we must add to the mix one otherworldly piece of information: Wesley could be a vampire.
