Warp to these Star Trek Blu-Ray deals to explore space, the final frontier

There are so many terrific elements that make up Ragtime, it is difficult to figure out what to focus on first. A year and a half ago, in the throes of an international lockdown, Paramount Pictures released the first movies in its new, ongoing series called Paramount Presents. After painstakingly creating new masters from the original films and giving the audio tracks a makeover, Paramount brings some classic movies from their archives back into the forefront once more. From Elvis' 1958 King Creole to Tom Cruise in 2001 Vanilla Sky, the list of films is as eclectic as they come. November brought the latest releases including 1981's Ragtime, which is perfect timing for a revamping as the movie celebrates its fortieth anniversary this year.

