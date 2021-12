Things are getting more and more exciting in Yuki Yuna is a Hero Season 3!. Nearing the end of Season 3 is the anime adaptation of the manga series Yuki Yuna is a Hero for The Great Mankai Chapter and the events keep getting better and better with only a few of the remaining. Episode 9 is about to arrive and here is everything you need to know with the release date and time you can now put on your countdown and see where to watch the show.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO