Biden puts faith in Santa Claus amid supply chain problems

Americans were outraged when President Joe Biden called for the hasty retreat of American Military forces out of Afghanistan last August, a move that left 13 American servicemen and women dead, and billions of dollars in military equipment behind. Military leaders and former military members of the U.S. Congress, including...
As Christmas approaches and Americans still struggle to pay for goods and services, many are asking for another stimulus check between $1,000 and $2,000 dollars. Twitter users are using the platform as a way to call on President Joe Biden to provide struggling people with more aid. Some are asking...
Small business confidence is back near an all-time low, according to the CNBC|Momentive Small Business Survey for Q4 2021. The small business demographic skews conservative and Republican respondent views of a Democratic president and economy are expected to be low, but independents are the primary reason for the decline, with support for President Biden slipping among these key swing voters.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the administrations response to Covid-19 and the Omicron variant at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland on December 2, 2021.
President Biden has announced several steps to address the supply chain crisis dating back to August, but stores are scrambling to keep shelves stocked and prices are rising, with experts saying the problems could persist for at least another year. Mr. Biden was scheduled to address the bottlenecks in a...
President Joe Biden tried to put a positive spin on the supply chain bottlenecks at major California ports, but stores are scrambling to keep shelves stocked as the chaos sends prices soaring ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Biden took to Twitter over the Thanksgiving weekend to boast about...
President Biden abruptly postponed a Monday afternoon speech aimed at reassuring Americans that Santa’s sleigh will arrive on time — as his administration’s focus shifted from a ports backlog and inflation to the potentially more contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. Hours earlier, the president urged the public not to “panic”...
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Seventh District Representative Abigail Spanberger is calling on President Joe Biden to appoint a supply chain czar. She says heading into the holidays, Central Virginia families need immediate action to ease prices both at the pump and in the grocery store. She feels appointing someone to...
Several Wall Street economists think Biden's Build Back Better bill, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in funds to fight climate change, will be a big deal for infrastructure companies. "Nothing in DC is 100% sure, but I think the odds are very high, I'd say 80-90% that we...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Sen. Todd Young has been working on Capitol Hill trying to address issues affecting the U.S. supply chain, which has been causing backlogs in products and affecting prices. For years, Young has pushed for a bill to fix the truck driver shortage, which is one key...
Democrats still must solve other disagreements, including over how to let people deduct more state and local taxes without making the provision a giveaway to the richest Americans. And there are other factors running out the clock.
The House Democrats at most risk of losing their seats in the 2022 midterm elections are pressuring congressional leaders to focus early next year on economic issues such as controlling inflation and addressing supply chain disruptions amid concerns the party is losing ground with voters who are worried about rising costs and skeptical the economic recovery will continue.
More voters would back former President Donald Trump than President Joe Biden in a hypothetical match-up if the 2024 election were held today, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
ATLANTA — A federal judge in South Georgia has temporarily halted President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for contractors who do business with the government. The judge said Georgia and six other states would likely succeed in their lawsuit, alleging the president exceeded his authority in his executive order. The federal...
