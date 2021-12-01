ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden puts faith in Santa Claus amid supply chain problems

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has said "only Santa Claus" can keep a promise...

www.bbc.com

CNBC

The latest sign of President Biden's inflation politics problem comes from Main Street

Small business confidence is back near an all-time low, according to the CNBC|Momentive Small Business Survey for Q4 2021. The small business demographic skews conservative and Republican respondent views of a Democratic president and economy are expected to be low, but independents are the primary reason for the decline, with support for President Biden slipping among these key swing voters.
Joe Biden
Washington Times

Supply chain problems persist despite Biden’s efforts to alleviate congestion

President Biden has announced several steps to address the supply chain crisis dating back to August, but stores are scrambling to keep shelves stocked and prices are rising, with experts saying the problems could persist for at least another year. Mr. Biden was scheduled to address the bottlenecks in a...
floridianpress.com

Biden Touts Progress on Supply Chain Crisis

President Joe Biden tried to put a positive spin on the supply chain bottlenecks at major California ports, but stores are scrambling to keep shelves stocked as the chaos sends prices soaring ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Biden took to Twitter over the Thanksgiving weekend to boast about...
New York Post

Biden suddenly postpones supply chain speech amid Omicron variant fears

President Biden abruptly postponed a Monday afternoon speech aimed at reassuring Americans that Santa’s sleigh will arrive on time — as his administration’s focus shifted from a ports backlog and inflation to the potentially more contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. Hours earlier, the president urged the public not to “panic”...
cbs19news

Spanberger calls on Biden to appoint Supply Chain Czar

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Seventh District Representative Abigail Spanberger is calling on President Joe Biden to appoint a supply chain czar. She says heading into the holidays, Central Virginia families need immediate action to ease prices both at the pump and in the grocery store. She feels appointing someone to...
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Sen. Young working to address supply chain problems

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Sen. Todd Young has been working on Capitol Hill trying to address issues affecting the U.S. supply chain, which has been causing backlogs in products and affecting prices. For years, Young has pushed for a bill to fix the truck driver shortage, which is one key...
Washington Post

Moderate House Democrats urge leaders to focus on economic issues amid worries voters blame party for inflation, supply chain problems

The House Democrats at most risk of losing their seats in the 2022 midterm elections are pressuring congressional leaders to focus early next year on economic issues such as controlling inflation and addressing supply chain disruptions amid concerns the party is losing ground with voters who are worried about rising costs and skeptical the economic recovery will continue.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
